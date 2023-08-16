ROCKINGHAM — The town-owned movie theater, the Bellows Falls Opera House, is still struggling in the post-pandemic world, so price increases for concessions and rentals are in the works.
The Rockingham Select Board Tuesday night approved a plan to increase concessions by $1 per item, including the popular "Triple Up," which will go from $5 to $6 for a popcorn, a soda or water, and a candy bar. Individual purchases of different sizes of candy, popcorn and soda will all go up a dollar each.
Charlie Hunter of Rockingham Entertainment Development or RED, which manages the theater for the town, told the Select Board that the $6 admission should also increase a dollar, but the board didn't sign off on that Tuesday night.
Town Manager Scott Pickup said the board would in January review the theater's financials and make a decision about increasing ticket prices then.
The board agreed to increase the price of renting the theater, from $750 to $900 a night.
Hunter said the Opera House is still the best bargain compared to area movie theaters, and he noted even if the Select Board approves the increase for a ticket from $6 to $7, it will be significantly lower than the $10 admission at the Latchis in Brattleboro and other theaters such as Claremont, N.H., and Springfield.
The Opera House is located in the Rockingham Town Hall, which is located in the center of Bellows Falls village.
Rockingham Select Board Chairman Peter Golec said he was afraid raising the price from $6 to $7 would ultimately drive attendance down even further.
After the meeting, Pickup said he expects the new concession prices would start after the summer, while the new admission price could start in January 2024 at the earliest.
The Opera House, like other theaters nationwide, is having a hard time competing against home streaming of movies, and industry figures say ticket sales are down a whopping 40 percent since the pandemic.
Hunter said a surprising development took place in July, when the movie theater took in the most money it had since COVID-19 shut down theaters in March 2020, and it was close to pre-COVID figures.
And that financial high point came even before the theater got to play the two blockbusters of the summer -- "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," which just concluded a two-week session. "Barbie" is slated for later this month.
Hunter told the board he had recently met with Pickup and Town Finance Director Alyssa Harlow to go over the theater's financials.
"We had a decent year," he said, but he said it was clear, with the continuing trend toward streaming, the operation needs to "tighten things up."
"BFOH cost of goods is proportionately far higher than the retail price. The Triple Up would go up one dollar, so - in reality - 33 cents per item; BFOH will continue to bring incredible value to area moviegoers," Hunter said in a follow-up email.
"As the BFOH is subsidized by Rockingham taxpayers, it is incumbent upon the operation to be as financially responsible as possible," Hunter said.
Hunter said he thought that with all the improvements the town had made to the theater itself, the town should increase the rental fee for special events at the theater. Hunter suggested the rental fee increase from $750 to $900 a night.
"The goal is 24 live/special event nights a year," he said, including the Wild Goose Players' annual event.
He said in 2024 Wild Goose will put on "Fiddler on the Roof."
"We are at about 18-20 now; I expect we will start hitting our goal in 2024," said Hunter.
"It's a really good auditorium," he said, citing the new lighting systems. He said he didn't think the price increase would "price ourselves out of the market."
Hunter said the admission price didn't have as much of an impact on the overall budget, since the town has to send 55 percent of all ticket sales to the distributor.
"Scott feels, and I agree with him, that the select board should sign off on rate adjustments. I work pretty closely with Scott and Alyssa, I make my recommendations; they pass them on or not," Hunter said via email.
Hunter, who attended the Rockingham board meeting at the Rockingham Meeting House Tuesday, also recommended that the balcony in the theater be closed for most movie nights.
The balcony's seats are really only needed for large events, he said.