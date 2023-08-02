BRATTLEBORO — People gathered on Main Street after marching from Thomas B. Lynch Park to watch “Section 93,” a 25-foot by 14-foot section of the world's largest pride flag unfurled at the M&T Bank building on Wednesday afternoon.
Created in 2003, the world’s largest eight-color pride flag was 1.25 miles long and 14 feet wide, and was sewn by the late Gilbert Baker, creator of the first rainbow pride flag in 1978. The best known part of this flag, "Section 93," also referred to as "The Sacred Cloth," has traveled to New England from its annual display in Orlando, Florida for the Pulse Nightclub commemoration week in June. It was recently displayed at Warner Brothers Discovery/CNN headquarters in Atlanta for their first June Pride observance.
Section 93 of the Key West Sea to Sea Flag travels around the world to promote the City of Key West’s motto “One Human Family,” adopted by the city in 2000, and to visually support the LGBTQ+ and allied communities in their quest for unity, inclusion and equality. Section 93 was seen worldwide in April 2015 on the steps of the United States Supreme Court building in Washington, DC. during the marriage equality hearings.
People make signs at Thomas B Lynch Park on Elliot Street before walking to M&T Bank building on Main Street as part of “Raise the Rainbow! Rally for a Humane Future” in which they watched a 25-foot by 14-foot section of the world's largest Pride Flag unfurled at the M&T Bank on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Section 93, also referred to as "The Sacred Cloth," is a 25-foot by 14-foot section of the world's largest Pride Flag that was unfurled at the M&T Bank building on the corner of Main and Elliot streets in Brattleboro on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. In 2003, the Key West Sea to Sea Rainbow Flag was the world's largest at 1.25 miles long and 14 feet wide.
Isaac Evans-Frantz, of Brattleboro, joins others as they walk to M&T Bank building on Main Street as part of “Raise the Rainbow! Rally for a Humane Future” in which they watched a 25-foot by 14-foot section of the world's largest Pride Flag unfurled at the M&T Bank on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Gus Daniels-Washington, of Jackson Mississippi, leads a group of people as they walk down Elliot Street to M&T Bank building on Main Street as part of “Raise the Rainbow! Rally for a Humane Future” in which they watched a 25-foot by 14-foot section of the world's largest Pride Flag unfurled at the M&T Bank on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
People make signs at Thomas B Lynch Park on Elliot Street before walking to M&T Bank building on Main Street as part of “Raise the Rainbow! Rally for a Humane Future” in which they watched a 25-foot by 14-foot section of the world's largest Pride Flag unfurled at the M&T Bank on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Isaac Evans-Frantz, of Brattleboro, joins others as they walk to M&T Bank building on Main Street as part of “Raise the Rainbow! Rally for a Humane Future” in which they watched a 25-foot by 14-foot section of the world's largest Pride Flag unfurled at the M&T Bank on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Gus Daniels-Washington, of Jackson Mississippi, leads a group of people as they walk down Elliot Street to M&T Bank building on Main Street as part of “Raise the Rainbow! Rally for a Humane Future” in which they watched a 25-foot by 14-foot section of the world's largest Pride Flag unfurled at the M&T Bank on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Section 93 has traveled worldwide from the White House to the world’s largest LGBTQ+ Parade in Sydney, Australia, to small rural areas such as Starksville, Miss. and Morehead, Ky. Section 93 has been acknowledged by former President Barack Obama and carried by ambassadors from the U.S., France and Holland.
Section 93 has also represented and traveled to communities affected by tragic events such as the Pulse Nightclub and Colorado Springs Club Q shootings. It has recently been recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice as an important part of the DOJ’s community response protocols.
Section 93 will be displayed on the M&T Bank building through Aug. 10, 2023.
The Sacred Cloth Project event is sponsored by The Brattleboro Museum and Arts Center, M&T Bank and The Kopkind Colony in Vermont.