MONTPELIER — Progress is being made on getting COVID-19 vaccines in more primary care settings.
“We’ve now enrolled over 75 percent of hospital-associated practices and two-thirds of independent primary care practices,” Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Tuesday at the governor’s weekly news conference. “This is important because studies have shown that a doctor’s strong recommendation is strongly correlated with vaccination.”
Some people say they would be more inclined to get a shot if it’s offered during a regular primary care visit, Levine said.
Last month, the Vermont Department of Health Immunization Program announced that all Vermont primary care practices would be eligible to order COVID-19 vaccines for administration to their patients beginning June 21. Practices are required to be enrolled as COVID-19 vaccine sites and the primary vaccine contact needs to complete a training before they can order the vaccine.
Levine said that nationally, less than half of the population eligible for vaccination has started the process and 99 percent of the deaths attributed to the virus are now among those who have not been inoculated.
The Delta variant of COVID-19 currently makes up about half of the cases in the United States, Gov. Phil Scott said of the more transmissible form of the virus.
“It doubles every single week,” he said.
Vermont is seeing “very low” transmission rates even though other parts of the country and world are seeing a rise in cases because of the Delta variant, Scott said. He stressed the importance of continuing to try to vaccinate as many people as possible.
“We built up a defense in Vermont,” he said, “but we’re not resting on our laurels ... There’s still a shot waiting for you. It’s never too late.”
Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, said three weeks have now passed since the state reached the goal of getting at least one COVID-19 vaccine in 80 percent of eligible Vermonters. That prompted the governor to lift remaining restrictions related to the virus.
Last week, another 2,526 people were added to the list of vaccinated Vermonters, bringing the percentage to 82.4 percent as of Tuesday morning. That leaves about 97,079 Vermonters who are still eligible for vaccination but haven’t begun the process.
The state reported no COVID-19 cases in anyone older than 70 last week. The median age of infected Vermonters is in the “30-year-old range,” Pieciak said.
“Vermont has seen 26 straight days of single digit case counts,” states a slide from his presentation.
Last month, the state reported 190 COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, it had 26 straight days of single-digit case counts.
Case counts reached a high of 4,431 in January, with 3,484 in April and 1,174 in May.
Three COVID-19 deaths in Vermont were recorded in June and no more than three are anticipated this month. Levine said he thinks at least two of the deceased were unvaccinated, noting the difficulty in knowing what may have been the reasoning behind that.
Levine called all COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. “highly effective,” including the one manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.
“Since we have such high vaccination levels in Vermont, our protections are even higher,” he said.
There’s been talk of a booster shot to provide more protection to those who received the single-dose J&J vaccine. However, Levine said there’s no data yet on how the J&J vaccine will work with the other vaccines.
The plan, he said, is to monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then provide guidance as it becomes available.