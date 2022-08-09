People headed out to their local polling stations to cast their ballots in the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Voters were choosing between candidates for the open United States Senate seat from Vermont, as well as U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate, State House of Representatives and several other local and state positions. Look for more complete coverage of the primary elections online at reformer.com and in the Wednesday and Thursday print editions of the Reformer.
Eli, 4, and Zack Hallal, 4, play under a voting booth as their father, Andrew, fills out his ballot at the Brattleboro polling station during the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Purchase local photos online.
Isaac Evans-Frantz, a Democratic candidate for the open U.S. Senate seat in Vermont, smiles while casting his ballot at the Brattleboro polling station during the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Leslie Goldman, a poll worker at the Rockingham Polling Station in Bellows Falls, gives Don Nowers, of Bellows Falls, his ballot during the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Leslie Goldman, a poll worker at the Rockingham Polling Station in Bellows Falls, gives a ballot to Don and Maggie Nowers, of Bellows Falls, during the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Alain Martinez, of Bellows Falls, fills out his ballot during the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Alain Martinez, of Bellows Falls, smiles when submitting the ballot during the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Sam Payne, of Dummerston, fills out a ballot at the Dummerston Polling Station during the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Brenda Siegel, a Democratic candidate for governor of Vermont, fills out a ballot at the Newfane Polling Station during the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Brenda Siegel, a Democratic candidate for governor of Vermont, and her son Ajna cast their ballots at the Newfane Polling Station during the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Francine Vallario, of Brattleboro, fills out a ballot at the Brattleboro polling station during the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Louie Barkow, 11, gets a ‘future voter’ sticker at the Brattleboro polling station during the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Eli, 4, and Zack Hallal, 4, play in a voting booth as their father, Andrew, fills out his ballot at the Brattleboro polling station during the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Eli, 4, and Zack Hallal, 4, get a ‘future voter’ sticker at the Brattleboro polling station during the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
