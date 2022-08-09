Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

People headed out to their local polling stations to cast their ballots in the Vermont primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Voters were choosing between candidates for the open United States Senate seat from Vermont, as well as U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate, State House of Representatives and several other local and state positions. Look for more complete coverage of the primary elections online at reformer.com and in the Wednesday and Thursday print editions of the Reformer. 

PHOTOS: Voting in Vermont

1 of 36