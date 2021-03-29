GRAFTON — The principal of the Grafton Elementary School abruptly resigned and has been replaced by a teacher at the school, although no one seems to be talking about why.
Helen Richards- Peelle, who started at the small elementary school last summer, resigned effective this past Friday, according to Superintendent of Schools Christopher Pratt.
Richards-Peelle, who lives in the Rutland County town of Shrewsbury, came to Grafton from the Wallingford Elementary School, where she had been principal for two years. Prior to that, she was principal at the Currier Memorial School in Danby for 10 years. According to her resume, she also worked many years running a summer camp at the Farm & Wilderness Camp, a Quaker-led camp located in Plymouth.
Immediately replacing her as principal in the 48-student school is Angela Carrier, Pratt said Monday. Pratt said Carrier has administrative experience and has agreed to be principal until the end of the school year.
Neither Pratt nor Jack Bryar of Grafton, chairman of the Windham Northeast Unified Elementary District, which includes the Grafton-Athens school, as well as the Westminster Central School, would disclose the reason behind the abrupt departure of Richards-Peelle, who didn’t return a telephone message left at her home.
“It is true that Ms. Richards-Peelle has tendered her resignation as principal, which was a situation our board anticipated several days ago. Beyond that, all I can say is that this a confidential school matter, and out of decent respect to the parties, needs to remain as such,” Pratt wrote in an email.
Pratt sent a letter out to all parents at the school Friday afternoon, announcing Richards-Peelle’s resignation, and reassured parents that the students’ education would not be interrupted by the changes.
The Windham Northeast Unified Elementary School District at its last meeting Thursday evening cancelled its regular “principals report” and also went behind closed doors for what Pratt described as an “administrative evaluation.”
Richards-Peelle had replaced Elizabeth “Liz” Harty, who left the Grafton-Athens School for the Westminster school last year. There are four classroom teachers at the Grafton school, and one special education teacher, along with a reading specialist and a Title 1 teacher, Pratt said, in addition to the principal.
At one point during last Thursday night’s meeting, Grafton School Director Jessa Westclark pointedly praised the school’s teachers and support staff, and all the work they had done during the past year of the coronavirus pandemic. She made no mention of Richards-Peelle.
The elementary school, along with the other elementary schools in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, has been on a four-day-a-week schedule for most of the year, and the school board is working toward restoring a full five-day school week. Grafton-Athens, which was merged by the two small Windham County towns about 15 years ago, has had a combination of in-person and distance learning students.
Bryar said the elementary school district originally hoped to have Harty oversee both the Grafton and Westminster elementary schools, but abandoned that plan last summer and hired Richards-Peelle.
He said Grafton-Athens, which is much smaller than Westminster, would likely be better served by a teaching principal, and he said he expects the school board will pursue that role.
“It has to be said that 95 percent of a principal’s work involves planning that takes place the summer before and in the early months of the school year. We anticipate that next year the GES will once again be detached from its relationship to Westminster Community School, and that the administration of the GES will be handled by a teaching-principal. It’s a full plate. I am happy that Ms. Carrier will be getting an early start to meet the challenges ahead,” Bryar wrote in an email.
Grafton, Athens and Westminster are in the middle of an amicable Act 46 school divorce, with all three towns voting earlier this year to dissolve the school administrative marriage which was forced on them by the state Board of Education. Westminster is actively taking steps to re-establish its own school board, but still needs approval from state regulators.