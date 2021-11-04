MARLBORO — Following a rash of flat tires and vehicular damage that occurred last weekend, a contractor for the state is working to repair potholes on a stretch of Route 9.
"The rain over the weekend caused the gravel in the unpaved patches of the roadway along Route 9 between Wilmington and Brattleboro to wash away, resulting in potholes and muddy conditions," the Vermont Agency of Transportation said via a spokesperson.
VTrans said Pike Industries, the contractor, is currently working to repair the potholes and plans to pave all the remaining crossings of the unpaved roadway by Monday or Tuesday. Pike "will be monitoring the roadway and the weather closely over the weekend when the site is inactive," according to VTrans.
Those who experienced vehicle damage due to the potholes can file a claim through the contractor's insurance carrier. To receive information on filing a claim, contact the project team at 603-263-8881 or email at delia.makhetha@wsp.com.
Susan Smith of Wilmington called signage for alerting drivers of the hazardous conditions "subpar."
"As a result, more than 15 vehicles as far as my knowledge were disabled with punctured tires and bent rims and just unable to continue traveling," she said. "It happened to our son. He blew out both tires and there was no way for us to communicate to him because it's a dead cell zone."
Her son Tyler Smith of Wilmington said he had a couple of flat tires in the front of his car and the front rims are no longer usable.
"It was not fun, definitely not fun," he said. "Hopefully we get some compensation or something like that."
He witnessed cars off to the side of the road with flats, and hubcaps scattered all over the road. He said he believes the state received a lot of calls Saturday because the next day, the potholes were partially filled with rocks.
As of Thursday, his car was still out of use and at the mechanic's.
"I'm kind of stuck," he said, unsure how long it will take to find and order rims. "It's annoying, definitely."
Smith said he will start his job at the Mount Snow ski resort in West Dover shortly and will need his car to get there.
"Definitely not good timing," he said. "Hopefully the auto place can get the parts in soon so I can start driving soon."
Marlboro Fire Chief Rusty Sage said he hasn't received any more calls since Sunday but he did hear about a flat tire on Monday. Members of the Marlboro Volunteer Fire Company put up flares near the bigger potholes over the weekend and traveled the roadway to make sure people were getting help with their damaged vehicles.