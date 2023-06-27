PUTNEY — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., played the role of college professor Tuesday morning for a group of Vermont high school students attending the Governor’s Institute on Global Issues and Youth Action at Landmark College.
Sanders quizzed the 55 students, who included five from Ireland, on current events and recent Vermont and U.S. history, and the students didn’t disappoint. Most of them will be seniors in Vermont high schools in two months.
The students in turn asked Vermont’s senior senator, who has twice run for president, questions about how he prepared for the presidential debates, what he was most proud of in his political career, and how he started his career in politics.
The students, who came from all over Vermont, wanted to know what Sanders is doing about climate change, abortion rights, homelessness, the opioid epidemic, and transgender people’s rights, as well as economic inequality and health care, and money in politics. More than one student wanted to know Sanders’ stand on school active shooter drills.
“You have raised, without exception, very, very important issues,” Sanders told the students, noting that most of the issues come down to “the issue of power,” and who doesn’t have power.
Did students know the meaning of the word oligarch? Sanders wanted to know.
They did.
Of the 320 million people in the United States, Sanders said, about 10,000 people control the 320 million.
Sanders had his harshest words for some U.S. Supreme Court decisions, including the one that eliminated the federal guarantee to a women’s right to an abortion, and Citizens United, which he said allows too much money into politics.
He predicted that President Biden and his campaign will have access to “billions” of dollars in the upcoming presidential campaign.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, shakes the hands of staff members and military veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic before a roundtable discussion about issues facing local veterans on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, shakes hands with people in the lobby of the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro after a press conference on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, shakes the hands of staff members and military veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic before a roundtable discussion about issues facing local veterans on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, shakes the hands of staff members and military veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic before a roundtable discussion about issues facing local veterans on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, shakes the hands of staff members and military veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic before a roundtable discussion about issues facing local veterans on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, shakes the hands of staff members and military veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic before a roundtable discussion about issues facing local veterans on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, listens to issues facing local veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, listens to issues facing local veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, listens to issues facing local veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, listens to issues facing local veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, listens to issues facing local veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, listens to issues facing local veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, listens to issues facing local veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Sanders pointed to the war in Vietnam as the reason he got involved in politics and political action.
He told the students that getting involved in elective politics should not be because they want to be powerful people, but because they want to change the world.
The senator touched on many of his perennial firebrand issues, but with a calm, if not subdued manner.
Too many of the social issues in the United States, Sanders said, really are “diseases of despair.”
Some students said they faced opioid addiction in their own families, and that for some being able to afford health care was “a big worry.”
Speaking quietly and in a subdued voice, Sanders told the students that poverty damages people’s psyche, and he pointed to a recent study that showed that 40 percent of the homeless people in the country suffer from some kind of mental illness.
Sanders asked the Irish students about their health care system, and one of the students, Owen, said his father was getting treatment for cancer and paid only a small amount of Euros (the equivalent of $9) for all his cancer pharmaceuticals.
“Did you hear that!” Sanders exclaimed. “Huge!”
Owen said that health care in Ireland is good, but that hospitals are crowded and getting treatment in an emergency room often involves long waits.
When one student finally asked Sanders about global warming, about 40 minutes into the session, Sanders said he was glad to finally get a question about what he considers one of the most important issues facing the world. Global warming is “at the top of the list,” he said.
And he told the students that large corporate interests, including scientists from Exxon-Mobil’s parent organizations in the late 1950s, knew that burning fossil fuels was going to have a profound effect on the environment, comparing the corporate coverup to tobacco companies hiding the health results of smoking.
Even as recently as 10 years ago, Sanders told the students, scientists sympathetic to corporate interests belittled people who were concerned about global warming.
Sanders said he is very proud of his work on the American Rescue Plan Act, which helped counter the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a very, very successful program,” he said. “The economy was teetering.”
One student wanted to know how Sanders coped with the constant criticism in mainstream media, such as Fox News.
“Develop a very thick skin,” he said, and he couldn’t resist adding that he’s “one of the more popular senators in America.”
The Global Issues Institute started Monday and will conclude on July 4. Other institutes on topics such as the arts, the environment and entrepreneurship are being held around the state at other colleges this summer.