BRATTLEBORO — A local program that expands health care access to members of the community who are TLGBQ+ is seeking volunteers.
“We are thrilled to be launching The HEART Program to support our rural LGBTQ+ community in improving our experiences in health care settings and in accessing care,” stated HB Lozito, executive director of Out in the Open, in a news release. “I know I could have used exactly this type of support at many points in my life, including very recently, and also know I’m not alone in that. To our local providers, we look forward to working in partnership, and to learning alongside one another.”
The HEART program, Health Equity and Access for Rural TLGBQ+, aims to address common health care barriers faced by transgender, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer people in Windham County. A team of trained volunteers will work alongside TLGBQ+ community members to ensure access to safe and supportive health care.
The program, which is now accepting volunteer applications, hopes to begin providing support to community members in early May.
“Many TLGBQ+ people delay or skip care due to a variety of negative experiences within the health care system including medical trauma, racism, sexism, ableism, fatphobia, transphobia, homophobia, transportation difficulties, and a multitude of other intersecting challenges,” states the news release.
The HEART Program is made possible with support from the Windham County Consortium on Substance Use.
“A critical intention of the HEART Program is to center the person receiving care,” stated Jake McBride, justice organizer for Out in the Open. “We want to ensure participants’ needs are being met in a way that feels safe and healthy for them and that they are leading the effort with assistance from us in whatever form they need.”
Community members can request support for a variety of services including but not limited to: Appointment planning; appointment debriefing; support during appointments; transportation; teleHealth support; follow up/next step planning; check-in calls during hospital stays; and referrals
Volunteers will be trained by HEART Program staff and community partners to ensure that they can offer needed support. The training will include harm reduction principles and strategies, proper use of Narcan, and Intentional Peer Support Training.
To learn more about the HEART Program, visit www.weareoutintheopen.org/heart-program.
To volunteer, visit https://rb.gy/adx0on.
To request support from the HEART Program, visit https://rb.gy/mawo08.