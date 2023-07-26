BRATTLEBORO — As the town of Brattleboro explores options for a fully municipal emergency medical services/fire model or some form of contracted partnership in the wake of splitting ways with Rescue Inc., the cost of going it alone is coming into focus.
Operational costs are projected to total about $950,000 in the first year if the town takes full responsibility for the service, according to a presentation shared at the Selectboard meeting Tuesday. That figure then drops by $125,000 when the contract with Golden Cross Ambulance goes away but doesn't include start-up costs, which are estimated to be north of $1 million.
Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said operational cost projections are based on a desire to have an ability to respond to multiple, simultaneous emergencies and cause the least impact on the general fund. For the projections, town staff decided it would be best to have three platoons of 10 firefighters/EMS providers and an EMS supervisor.
Golden Cross has collected $627,845 in billing during the last fiscal year. Moreland said there's at least a three month lag in collections, so town staff calculated the figure will end up being closer to $837,127.
If the town bills higher, town staff anticipate annual revenue could reach about about $942,160 based on the last year of transport volume. Additional staffing would cost about $717,000 and other operational costs are estimated to total about $235,978.
Looking at some savings when taking out the Golden Cross contract and projected revenue but not adding in start-up costs, Moreland said he's "absolutely not" suggesting that EMS is profitable.
"It just isn't," he said. "The figures presented don't show Brattleboro's full liability for EMS cost."
Moreland said more details on salaries, benefits, capital equipment replacement budgets would be needed to get a fuller picture of expenses. Likewise, he noted changes could come with policies on things such as non-transport fees and subscription offerings.
When projected start-up costs were presented at an earlier meeting, using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the town received or going to a bond vote were discussed as potential pathways forwards. Moreland said the town wouldn't have to raise taxes in the first year to cover the projected operational expenses.
A public forum will be held in September before the Selectboard makes a decision on how to proceed on EMS delivery. On Tuesday, the board approved a request for proposals to seek interest from EMS agencies that want to contract with the town.
"We hope to get multiple proposals back," Town Manager John Potter said.
Assistant Fire Chief Charles "Chuck" Keir III touted firefighting staff, noting the department has responded to about 4,500 emergencies since last July. More than 3,000 incidents involved an EMS response.
"It's pretty remarkable," Keir said during a monthly EMS update. "Our staff has endured countless policy and procedure changes. They have increased EMS licensure, have sat through hundreds and hundreds of hours of training."
Referring to Golden Cross, Keir said the department went through "hardship and growth as we learned to live with an organization within our walls.
VTDigger reported this week that 16 firefighters have left the department since June 2022. Fire Chief Len Howard said five went to another fire or EMS squad, three left for personal reasons, one voluntarily resigned, one retired, five opted out of their probationary period or could not meet the expectations of their probationary period, and a part-time fire inspector left but has been replaced. By Aug. 3, he expects to be fully staffed with 28 employees.