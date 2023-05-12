BURLINGTON — A judge in Vermont Environmental Court took up on Thursday and Friday a review of a developer’s plan to convert the former Maple Valley Ski Area in Dummerston into a brewery, distillery and event center.
“We don’t look at what was before the district commission,” said Judge Thomas Walsh on Friday, reminding attorneys he was looking anew at the Act 250 application and any changes that were made after the submission of the application.
“By the time [an application] gets to a contested hearing at the Environmental Division, it has changed,” said Walsh, who is reviewing the application without relying on the District 2 Environmental Commission’s decision.
Sugar Mountain Holdings purchased the property in 2018 and submitted its Act 250 application to the state in February 2020. The project received approval from the Dummerston Development Review Board in December 2019.
In November of last year, the Commission approved Sugar Mountain’s plan to renovate the old ski lodge, which has sat empty for more than 20 years. The Commission denied the applicant’s request to host live music at the lodge, stating that plans for outdoor music “offends the sensibilities of the average person, or is offensive or shocking because it is out of character with its surroundings ...”
The Commission also denied the applicant’s request to use a parking lot on the east side of Route 30 along the West River 24 times a year for overflow parking for up to 160 vehicles.
The commission concluded the gravel parking area is in a floodplain and a 100-foot buffer, as recommended by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, is needed. Such a buffer would essentially eliminate parking along the river.
Sugar Mountain appealed the Commission’s decision to the Environmental Court.
At the beginning of the first day of hearings on Thursday, Sugar Mountain’s attorney, Christopher Roy of Downs Rachlin Martin, accused attorneys for the Natural Resources Board and the Agency of Natural Resources of attempting to “sandbag” the appeal just as it was getting started by objecting to newly identified witnesses who were going to introduce facts about the application. Sandbagging is a legal term that describes a lawyer’s attempt to use a court error as a means of appealing a ruling.
Roy said the agencies have been provided notice “literally for years” about the substance of the opinions to be presented during the hearings.
“There have been a number of discussions between me and counsel for [the Natural Resources Board] and [the Agency of Natural Resources] about various issues in this matter,” he said. “During those discussions, [we] specifically discussed the expert testimony ... For them to now claim ‘Oh, we had no idea,’ absolutely strains credulity, and frankly, is just the latest step in what has been a completely prolonged, torturous process.”
Walsh said he had to be careful in allowing non-disclosed witnesses to testify, which could be grounds for an appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court.
He gave attorneys for the state and other organizations opposed to portions of the plan the weekend to prepare for the additional witnesses, who will testify on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Friday morning, after hearing briefly from a traffic engineer, Walsh paused the hearing to clarify the issues he was considering.
Walsh said one issue that is crucial to the review is whether an Act 250 permit issued in 1987 to adjust the pitch of the lodge’s roof applies to just the lodge or the entire 370-acre parcel on the west side of Route 30 and the five-acre parking lot along the river.
“We have a preexisting activity that goes through a material substantial change and gets a permit,” said Walsh. “Now we have another substantial material change requiring a permit amendment versus a preexisting activity that undergoes change, gets a permit, goes dormant, and/or is discontinued.”
“Our understanding is that under preexisting jurisdiction, [the 1987] permit did not extend to the entire acreage and jurisdiction of the entire parcel,” said Jenny Ronis, associate general counsel for the Vermont Natural Resources Board, adding there’s a question of abandonment. “The new development that is being proposed here makes material or substantial changes to ... many parts of the parcel outside the roof. And that the proposed use of this parking lot now is potentially year-round ... after the parking lot has not been used in full capacity ... in at least the last 20 years. That is a change in use, and that triggers the jurisdiction and the need for a permit on that area.”
Catherine Gjessing, attorney for the Agency of Natural Resources, said it’s the agency’s opinion there is a clearly identifiable change in use of the parking lot and that change “has a significant potential impact” on the streams and shorelines criteria of Act 250.
Walsh said the way he sees the application, the change to the 1987 permit “is substantial.”
“Our application takes the position that we’re making no changes to the east side, and therefore, the parking area or the project generally is not subject to review,” responded Roy.
“There’s a chance that the proposed change has the potential for adverse impacts under the parking on the east side and therefore it would be reviewed,” said Walsh. “The use that they’re proposing ... I’m expecting that the use is going to be a change.”
Ronis noted that the 1987 permit made no mention of the overflow parking lot.
“Mr. Roy’s ... argument is largely that there is going to be no construction on the east side,” she said. “I’m somewhat skeptical that there will not be any signage or lighting or grading or any other changes that will be made to the lot, but even so, there are still likely to be physical changes from the use ... whether that’s compaction or maintenance, and that those changes will have an impact on the Act 250 criteria, which have yet to have been evaluated on this parcel.”
TESTIMONY FROM WITNESSESOn Thursday, Walsh heard testimony from Brud Sanderson, the project engineer, Eddie Duncan, a noise analyst, and Keane Aures, who described himself as the principle for Sugar Mountain Holdings.
On Friday, Walsh heard from Corey Mack, a transportation engineer, and Brian Tyler, who has lived next to the ski area for 40 years.
Sanderson, of Stevens and Associates, said clearing additional parking on former ski slopes would require leveling and might affect wetlands and streams.
“It’s steep, and the average slope is ... 23 percent,” he said. “I would have difficulty putting a parking lot on the west side of the lodge or on the hill without major retaining walls and major earth movements. That would be difficult.”
Eddie Duncan, of Resource Systems Group in White River Junction, testified about a sound study he conducted, concluding that outdoor music at the location, “would not cause an undue adverse impact on aesthetics with regard to noise and ... it would satisfy the local ordinance for the town of Dummerston.”
Currently, he said, noise levels, mainly from passing traffic, range between 64 and 87 decibels during the day and between 56 and 77 decibels at night.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a whisper is about 30 dB, normal conversation is about 60 dB, and a motorcycle engine is about 95 dB. Noise above 70 dB over a prolonged period of time may start to damage hearing.
Duncan said sound levels during musical events were projected to peak between 70 and 83 decibels. A continuous sound level during musical events would be 50 decibels, he said, adding that at the nearest residence, on Sugarhouse Road, continuous sound levels are projected to be around 45 decibels, with peaks at 52 decibels.
Duncan also noted that mitigation measures, such as pointing the speakers to the south and away from nearby homes and installing a temporary bandshell, would help to reduce the sound impact on people who live near the former ski area.
Aures took the stand Thursday afternoon and pointed out that when he received a permit from the town of Dummerston, it approved parking in the lot along the river. Aures said that over the years, he’s seen people using the parking lot to access the river, to sit and write poetry and to look for hawks. He also said the Vermont Agency of Transportation used the parking lot to store road signs and sometimes trucks and other construction equipment. He’s also had some general work done there, including removing brush and poison ivy.
On Friday morning, the court heard from Corey Mack, of Wall Consulting Group, which conducted a traffic study for the applicant.
“We evaluated the expected traffic and transportation impacts of the project,” he said. “We’ve determined that there’d be no unreasonable congestion or unsafe conditions exacerbated or caused by this project.”
However, under questioning from Ronis and Gjessing, Mack admitted he hadn’t considered the use of the overflow parking lot in his analysis.
“You didn’t evaluate any turn movements in and out of the lot, correct?” asked Ronis.
“No, we evaluated average operating conditions of just the normal site,” he said. “We didn’t analyze the trip-making potential of a special event. Typically, we evaluate the average operations of a site during peak traffic conditions. So when we evaluated average operations, we assumed that it would be primarily on the west side of the highway.”
Mack added he didn’t expect use of the overflow parking lot would create “unreasonable congestion” and that having overflow parking with a pedestrian tunnel under the road “is a safety benefit from if they were to park on ... the road.”
Brian Tyler, who lives on the corner of Route 30 and Sugar House Road, spoke about what he’s seen at the location over the 40 years he’s lived there, and over the years his father lived there before him.
He noted that in the early 1970s, the state performed work on Route 30 that moved the roadway toward the river and raised the grade, allowing the pedestrian tunnel to be installed.
He also said the overflow parking lot was used about four months out of the year when the ski area was in use, and that over the years, he has seen light use of the lot, mostly unrelated to the ski area.
Aures retook the stand on Friday, testifying that building a parking lot on the west side of the road would require a wetlands survey of the entire 370-acre property.
Aures also pointed out that construction, which includes removing all the pavement and regrading the road before repaving, is currently happening along Route 30 and directly in front of the old lodge.
“The dirt on the road is kicking up big clouds of dust ... and the dirt that has been bulldozed to the side of the road is falling down the embankment into the river,” he said.
“The state’s position is that making use of an existing gravel parking area on the Maple Valley property is so detrimental to the habitat and health of the river that all activity within 100 feet of the river should be prescribed,” said Roy, when challenged about the relevance of the roadwork. “Meanwhile, the state of Vermont, over several miles of highway is currently in the process of engaging in road construction that is orders of magnitude more intrusive than even if we were constructing a new parking lot as opposed to using [the existing] one.”
Aures reiterated Sanderson’s testimony about the cost and difficulty of building a parking lot next to the lodge. He also said it would be cost prohibitive to build a parking garage on the site.
According to estimates provided in a 2021 analysis, it could cost more than $4 million to build a parking garage that would fit 160 vehicles.
“We tried to explore all possibilities for parking,” said Aures. “We didn’t have a couple of extra million lying around to even consider something like [a parking garage],” said Aures. “And I also didn’t think Mr. Tyler would want it right next to his house from an aesthetic perspective.”
Kathy Urffer, river steward for the Connecticut River Conservancy, asked if Aures had considered using off-site parking and busing people in for special events.
“I think we’re a little far from Brattleboro for that,” responded Aures, adding there is ample parking on site including customer and employee parking on the west side of Route 30 and the overflow parking lot along the river.
Hearings continue next Tuesday and Wednesday.