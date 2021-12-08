BRATTLEBORO — Brooks Memorial Library had to unexpectedly close Wednesday afternoon due to a propane problem.
“The propane tanks have run dry so they emit a noxious warning scent to let us know and so that filled the building so I had to clear the building,” said Starr LaTronica, library director.
The library was closed to the public for the rest of the day starting at about 2:15 p.m. LaTronica said staff are “terribly sorry for the inconvenience.”
“It’s early in the season and we have a new supplier who just didn’t realize how much [propane] we use apparently,” she said. “It’s just a mistake and I’m sure it won’t happen again because they’re going to get an earful from me.”