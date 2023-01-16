BRATTLEBORO — Property managers say a proposal for the town to amend the town charter to require “just-cause evictions” will make it difficult to remove tenants who are causing discord and harm.
“No-cause eviction is somewhat of a misleading term because really what it is is the lease expires and the property owners and managers are not renewing the lease,” said Sally Fegley, co-owner of Windham Property Management. “Just like the tenant can leave at the end of the lease term.”
Fegley said property owners and managers try to get good tenants. She described having difficulty in finding such candidates.
“If you have a good tenant, you’re not going to ask a good tenant to leave at the end of the lease term,” she said. “You’re going to want that tenant to stay forever.”
Marta Gossage of Brattleboro submitted a petition to trigger the March 7 vote for Brattleboro residents to decide if they want to require just-cause evictions in town. Public hearings will be held in the Select Board Meeting Room in the Municipal Center at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The proposed charter amendment would protect tenants from eviction without “just cause” such as a breach of a written rental agreement, violation of state laws regarding tenant obligations in rental agreements, non-payment of rent and a tenant’s failure to accept written, reasonable good faith renewal terms. It “excludes from ‘just cause’ the expiration of a rental agreement as sole grounds for termination of tenancy.”
Exempted from the proposed charter amendment are owner-occupied duplexes and triplexes, accessory dwelling units (ADU), and sublets or rooms in owner-occupied homes in their proposal because Gossage’s group doesn’t want to impede people from making ADUs or offering rooms in their homes. The proposal also calls for a 12 percent cap on rent increases.
If approved by Brattleboro voters, the charter amendment will need to be considered by the Vermont Legislature before enactment.
Fegley counted “thousands of rental units and hundreds of property managers” in Brattleboro. She plans to speak at the upcoming forums. She and her husband manage and own 50 units, and manage condominium complexes Morningside Commons and Arbor Hill Commons.
When owners or managers decide not to renew at the end of a lease, Fegley said, there is a cause or a reason.
“And the reasons are generally not major enough to go to court over or they would be very difficult to prove in court,” she said.
Fegley and Sue Belleville, who manages two buildings and owns/manages three others, cited smoking as one of the most common reasons for not renewing a lease. Smoke can irritate other tenants in a building or neighbors.
Other issues cited involved coming and going during the middle of the night, disrupting people with loud music at unreasonable hours, drug dealing, belligerence, hoarding and cluttering up hallways and causing fire hazards.
Not renewing the lease is a “harmless way to separate,” Fegley said. She noted how it “doesn’t go on the record of the tenants as being anything bad.”
Belleville said the proposal would require managers and owners “to be in their tenants’ faces” when the goal is to leave them alone and let them live their lives. But when a tenant’s behavior is affecting the lives of others, she said, managers and owners need to be able to end the lease without too much trouble.
“We would have to be here more often and doing inspections that tenants would feel is intrusive and just ruining their day in order to build a case for someone that we really don’t feel is working out well for the whole building,” she said.
During a recent tour, Fegley showed a Grove Street apartment unit where a tenant of another property manager “repeatedly blocked the overflow valve in her bathtub, turned the water on and left.” The water flooded the tenant’s bathroom and poured into the unit beneath.
“It cost him thousands of dollars,” Fegley said of the property manager.
Another apartment on Grove Street managed by Fegley and her husband housed a woman who would have furniture blocking egress to the building and constantly smoked cigarettes outside.
“She screamed all the time and swore into the night so that neighbors in the vicinity would call us and say, ‘Do something about this woman,’” Fegley said. “She was screaming and begging for cigarettes from people who were walking up and down the road.”
Getting the tenant out of the building would not have been as easy if the new proposal goes into effect, Fegley said.
Belleville showed an apartment on Central Street that required substantial improvements due to damage and lack of maintenance from the last tenants. She said she will go three to four months without income on the unit as she spends at least $15,000 to bring it back on line.
“Expenses have really gone up since COVID,” she said, citing the cost of materials and contractors.
Fegley noted how rising rental prices are corresponding with increased costs in general.
An apartment below the one under renovation was described as a model for good tenancy.
“It’s an old building,” Belleville said during a quick walkthrough of the unit. “It’s old inside but they take care of what they got. That’s what matters.”
Fegley said landlords are going to be very strict in selecting tenants in the future if the amendment is passed. Belleville suggested the potential for creating a town committee to mediate issues and develop other solutions.