BRATTLEBORO — After decades as a tenant, Brattleboro Museum & Art Center could soon own Union Station rather than the town.
“Transfer of ownership will relieve Brattleboro’s taxpayers of any future financial liability for the site, freeing the Town to devote those capital project dollars to other more essential Town infrastructure,” Town Manager Peter Elwell wrote in a memo. “The proposed transfer also will enable BMAC to further invest in this building with the confidence of a property owner who controls the site indefinitely, subject to all applicable Town and State regulations.”
The Select Board will discuss the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting that starts at 6:15 p.m. Town staff also recommends the board approve a purchase and sale agreement at the Oct. 19 board meeting and place an article on the annual Representative Town Meeting warning on March 19 to seek approval for the transfer of ownership or hold a special Representative Town Meeting beforehand.
The project has been discussed during several executive sessions and negotiations have been “occurring intermittently for the past several years,” Elwell wrote. The town purchased Union Station in 1972 for $27,500 in 1972, according to the memo.
“Having lost to demolition the original Town Hall building in the 1950s, the original Brooks Memorial Library building in the 1960s, and several other historically significant buildings and homes during that same era, advocates for historic preservation had urged the Town to save this building from a similar fate,” Elwell wrote about Union Station, which was built in 1915.
He said for 49 years or more, Amtrak occupied a small space in the basement and BMAC occupied the rest of the building.
“During that time, BMAC has grown from a small, new, local museum into a mature and growing cultural resource of regional importance,” he wrote. “Established during the launch of BMAC, the lease agreement between the Town and BMAC has allowed BMAC to flourish in this space rent-free (officially $1 per year) while the Town has been responsible for all major maintenance at the site and provided a $7,000 annual contribution to BMAC to assist with ongoing basic maintenance expenses. BMAC has invested significantly in interior improvements, particularly in the main floor gallery spaces. It is primarily due to BMAC’s investments that the assessed value of the building has increased to $378,900.”
With Union Station preserved as an important landmark and BMAC now self sustaining, Elwell said the original reasons for the town owning it no longer exist and it has become a burden to taxpayers. A roof replacement anticipated to be needed in the next few years is estimated to cost anywhere from $70,000 to more than $100,000 and other major maintenance projects are going to be necessary afterwards, according to the memo.
Elwell noted that it is unclear looking at property records whether the town is responsible for a large retaining wall separating Union Station from Bridge Street. With the town being the property owner, he said the project “represents a substantial long-term capital obligation” for municipal taxpayers.
The current lease would allow the museum to remain in the building rent free for 19 more years, according to the memo.
“That reduces the market value of the building to near zero (a 2020 appraisal stated $3,000) as any buyer would have to accommodate BMAC until 2040 and would be responsible for any major maintenance of the building and property during that time,” Elwell wrote.
The proposed agreement would set the purchase price at $1, and have BMAC accept the property “as is” and full responsibility for the retaining wall, according to the memo. Approval from Representative Town Meeting would need to occur by April 1.
The agreement also is subject to Amtrak vacating the property by June 30, 2024. Elwell said Amtrak is scheduled to begin building its new station on the east side of the tracks next year and move to the new station by the end of 2023.
Under the agreement, the town would permanently retain all rights to any water and sewer infrastructure at the site.
Via Facebook, Select Board member Tim Wessel called BMAC “the long-time caretakers of a wonderful and iconic Brattleboro landmark.”
“I think it’s time for Brattleboro to let go of ownership of this building and allow BMAC to continue to thrive as a regionally important cultural resource as the new owners of Union Station,” he wrote. “This will be a win-win for this outstanding community partner and for the taxpayers of Brattleboro, while assuring that the building will be cared for and cherished for many more years to come.”
Elwell said the agreement was already approved by BMAC’s board of trustees. He anticipates BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld, who could not be reached immediately for comment via email Sunday, will attend Tuesday’s board meeting via Zoom.
The board is meeting remotely and encourages participants to do the same, although there is an in-person option at the Municipal Center. On Tuesday, the board will continue talks about whether to keep that format given the high number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Other agenda items involve finalizing financing terms for the water treatment facility replacement project, holding a hearing to place stop signs on Guilford Street and South Street, and receiving an update from the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Brattleboro Alliance on the community marketing initiative.