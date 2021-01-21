MONTPELIER — Officials from Phil Scott’s administration sought to assure lawmakers Thursday that the governor’s proposed realignment of Act 250 governance would add more professional know-how to the increasingly complex enforcement of the land planning law without compromising local input.
But some legislators from the House and Senate Natural Resources committees, and some witnesses testifying at Thursday’s hearing, were more skeptical about the proposed change, and the wide-ranging implications it has for land use policy in Vermont.
Another complicating factor arose: Whether the statute that allows Scott to propose the changes by executive order, and the Legislature to decline it with a no vote either the House or Senate, violates the Vermont Constitution.
The executive order, submitted last week, seeks to replace the five-person, appointed Natural Resources Board, the entity that administers Act 250, with a three-person board — a chair and two members, all appointed by the governor.
Under the proposal, which the Legislature has until April 14 to approve or reject, the newly constituted board would make decisions now made by the nine regional district commissions, including whether an proposal constitutes a major or minor application, or whether an administrative amendment is warranted.
The regional commissions would remain in place, and two members of those commissions would be chosen by the chair to join the Natural Resources Board as voting members for cases from their region.
Agency of Natural Resources secretary Julie Moore said Act 250 “isn’t well positioned to grow and evolve and remain relevant in world that’s increasingly complicated and litigious.” Making the Natural Resources Board more professional would allow board members to develop experience and expertise, she said.
Asked by Sen. Chris Bray, D-Addison, to describe some of the law’s current challenges, Moore said her agency has spent hours assisting with Act 250, the tune of $750,000 worth of staff time. “It is a more significant lift working with nine different district commissions,” she said. To that extent, working with a smaller board that can build expertise over time” would reduce the demand on ANR staff time, she said.
Louis Porter, the state commissioner of Fish and Wildlife, said his agency has spent about $300,000 worth of staff time on Act 250 questions. Porter and Moore said those hours are not part of their annual budgets.
After the hearing, State Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, said the Legislature needs to work with those agencies to meet those needs. “We want to make sure the needs of citizens are being met,” he said.
While lawmakers and witnesses including Annette Smith of Danby raised concern about local involvement, Moore said the intent is “not to modify opportunities for public participation.” Hearings will still take place in the district from which the application originated, she said.
“I strongly recommend that you disapprove this and then move on with your work,” said Smith, director of Vermonters for a Clean Environment. “Nobody disagrees we should be making changes to Act 250 but let’s do it in a legislative process.
“The most important part is how do we have an accessible process. It is citizens who are protecting their neighborhoods.”
A pair of current district commissioners, Fred Baser and Tim Taylor, also testified. Baser said he was concerned that it will become more difficult to find district commission members if they are always outvoted by the appointed permanent members of the board. And Taylor warned that the proposed change would change Gov. Deane Davis’ core principle in passing Act 250., that it be “decentralized and accessible to Vermonters.”
LOCAL REACTION
State Reps. Seth Bongartz, D-Manchester, who has decades of experience with Act 250 as an attorney and as the former president of Hildene, sees the proposal as “a much bigger policy discussion than going from five to three” members of the Natural Resources Board.
“There’s a lot of policy wrapped up in this,” he said, and he’s keeping an open mind as he weighs the need for professional expertise at the board level against the input of district commissioners.
“I think we’re going to take our time and discuss it thoroughly,” he said.
Campion is also concerned that the proposal centralizes decision-making at the expense of the district commissions.
“I’ll wait to hear more,” Campion said. “I’m inclined to keep this local, but look forward to hearing more testimony.”
CONSTITUTIONAL QUESTION
Early in Thursday’s hearing, legislative counsel Luke Martland told committee members there appeared to be a mistake in the executive order when it declared that the changes would take place unless both the House and Senate disapprove. Under the statute, only one chamber need disapprove, Martland said. He later advised that “you should operate under that law,” because it’s the one on the books.
But Jaye Pershing-Johnson, the governor’s general counsel, on Thursday told lawmakers that was no mistake. She said the provision allowing rejection by only one house is contradicted by a 1983 U.S. Supreme Court decision, INS v. Chadha, in which the high court ruled laws must be passed by both houses of Congress in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.
Bongartz said he didn’t think the legal questions will factor into the Legislature’s decision. “
“I’m thinking about this less legalistically than I am as underlying policy,” he said.
Pershing-Johnson also referred to a lawsuit filed in Washington Superior Court on Wednesday, which alleges that the attempt to change Act 250 by executive order violates the Vermont Constitution.
Attorney James A. Dumont, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of fellow attorney David L. Grayck, said though they both hold Scott in high regard, “He’s wrong about this.”
“if you want to change Act 250 you follow the [Vermont] Constitution and get a bill through both houses,” Dumont said. “There is no other way of changing a statute.”