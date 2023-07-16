BRATTLEBORO — Hoping to add more desperately needed housing units, the town is trying to do its part.
Brattleboro Planning Director Sue Fillion said the Planning Commission has spent about a year working on amendments to the land-use regulations with a consultant hired with funding from a grant through the state to “help reduce barriers to zoning.”
“It’s all incredibly good work,” Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said.
Last week, the Select Board held the first of two public hearings on the amendments. The next is scheduled for July 25.
Proposed are amendments that would eliminate an owner-occupancy requirement for accessory-dwelling units (ACU) so both units could be rented, remove restrictions on the number of bedrooms in an ACU, revise the definition of story so buildings floors partially below grade or under the roof gable will not count toward building height, limit the area downtown where ground floor residential use is prohibited, revise planned unit development provisions to align with other changes in the zoning, and allow for rooming and boarding houses in all districts where other types of housing are allowed. Fillion said changes in dimensional standards are being pitched, mostly to make it more permissive.
The plan calls for rezoning the lower portion of the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development campus to facilitate residential infill, and districts in West Brattleboro to support a higher density of housing and neighborhood serving businesses as well as the redevelopment of the Melrose Terrace and Chalet properties. Fillion said town planners have been talking with staff at the Winston Prouty Center about their desire to offer housing on the property.
A new Missing Middle Housing Overlay district is being proposed in hopes of creating building types between single-unit homes and large apartment buildings by minimizing the amount of local review and permitting needed for a project.
“It gives an alternate standard and easier path to getting a project approved,” Fillion said. “It’s basically for new construction or substantial renovations that involve two to nine units of housing.”
The Select Board endorsed a housing action plan in March 2022. The plan identified a need for 500 housing units of all types from June 2022 to June 2023.
“The Planning Department has issued permits for what should be 51 units,” Fillion said. “Now this doesn’t mean they’re all here yet.”
The building housing TD Bank on Main Street is anticipated to add 11 housing units. The Emerson-DeWitt Building project on Flat Street is set to bring 15 units.
The Planning Services Department is working on securing a designation from the state for a “neighborhood development area,” which will allow reduced permitting and tax credit incentives. Staff are speaking with architects, developers and contractors about barriers to creating new housing.
Planning department staff are sharing resources and supporting projects. Challenges cited include the cost of materials and need for more workers.
Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin, a land-use planner in her professional life, called the proposed zoning amendments “innovative” and “very thorough.”
“Id like to commend these guys for coming up with ideas that are reasonable and allow for more flexibility and more creativity,” said Fric Spruyt, local landlord. “I think that’s fantastic.”
Spruyt questioned prioritizing housing in high-traffic areas such as Canal Street.
“I’m happy to see these changes,” said Adam Hubbard, a landscape architect. “We’ve been talking about this for a long time. It’s nice to see zoning evolving.”
Hubbard suggested a small section of Horton Place that fronts on Canal Street and hosts businesses should be considered “mixed use” so there’s more flexibility. To inspire more private investment, he encouraged the town have police patrol the streets and keep the sidewalks in good shape.