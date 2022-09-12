HINSDALE, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation closed the Prospect Street boat ramp this week to begin construction on a new ramp that will directly access the Connecticut River.
The new $350,000 boat launch is part of the new bridge project connecting the towns of Hinsdale and Brattleboro, Vermont.
The ramp will replace the existing facilities off of Prospect Street and will provide boaters better access to the Connecticut River.
The old ramp provides access to what is called the setbacks, a series of protected coves along the Connecticut River. To access the river, paddlers have to pass through a stone culvert, which is too small for most motor boats.
The new launch will include an access road that will allow boaters to drive over the rail trail and float their boats directly in the river.
While work is underway, limited access to the Fort Hill Rail Trail will be available during weekends only.
Optional access and parking for the Fort Hill Rail Trail can be found approximately one mile north of the boat ramp on Route 119.
Weather permitting, this work is scheduled to be completed by the end of November 2022. Reed & Reed of Woolwich, Maine, is the general contractor, and Bazin Brothers Trucking from Westminster, Vermont, was hired to complete the ramp project.
Once the work is done, the old boat ramp will be fenced off and closed permanently, said Jarrett Hansen, assistant engineer.
He said the new ramp is meant to replace a gravel boat ramp on the island between the two towns. Once the new bridge is opened, the old bridges will be pedestrian-only.
At the new boat ramp, Hansen said there will be 10 parking spaces that allow for vehicles with trailers, as well as a number of parking spaces for cars without trailers.
Overflow parking will also be available at the old Prospect Street boat launch.
There will be gates where the access road crosses the rail trail to prevent people from driving vehicles onto the rail trail. Those gates will be opened in the winter to allow for snowmobile access.