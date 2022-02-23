BRATTLEBORO — A small group of people gathered at Pliny Park Wednesday to protest the mask mandates and the COVID-19 vaccine.
From the start of the U.S. vaccination campaign through the end of November 2021, COVID-19 vaccines prevented about 1.1 million deaths and 10.3 million hospitalizations in the U.S., according to estimates by the health care foundation The Commonwealth Fund.
While COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Vermont and nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to advise people to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission, even if you are up to date with your COVID vaccines.
The state Agency of Education is recommending that schools with 80 percent or more of students vaccinated against COVID-19 may remove their mask mandates as of Feb. 28.
In Brattleboro, the Select Board recently voted to keep the rule requiring masks to be worn inside establishments until at least next month.