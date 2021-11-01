BRATTLEBORO — A school climate assessment will look at the health and safety of Windham Southeast School District schools following a report of misconduct by a retired teacher at Brattleboro Union High School.
"The current climate today doesn't necessarily specifically relate to the longer term allegations except to the extent that existing students, parents and staff feel that the history in the district, as of yet uninvestigated so to speak, has a present day lagging effect," Dr. Chris Overtree said. "The idea here is that there is a bit of an injury. It may have long standing causes. There may be pieces of it that are still in the present but what are the present day impacts?"
Last Tuesday, the Windham Southeast School District Board voted to authorize the school board chairperson to enter into a contract for consulting services with Overtree. Board member Shaun Murphy cast the only dissenting vote.
Citing Interim Superintendent Mark Speno's update earlier in the meeting regarding staffing challenges and COVID-related issues, Murphy told the Reformer the project would add extra stressors and could be redundant because school climate assessments were being conducted via Panorama surveys. Overtree called Panorama "great" and "really amazing because of how comprehensive it is," but he noted the potential for additional survey questions and other interventions.
Also affecting Murphy's vote was an exchange between Mindy Haskins Rogers and Overtree at the meeting, where Haskins Rogers asked why Overtree hadn't been more forthcoming about a sexual abuse investigation occurring during Overtree's time as an executive director of The Aloha Foundation. Haskins Rogers, who graduated from Brattleboro Union High School and lives in Northampton, Mass., wrote the report published in the Commons about complaints of misconduct regarding a retired teacher that prompted the board to begin exploring the potential for an investigation.
"I think she's right," Murphy said Wednesday. "Why didn't it come up prior?"
Murphy still supports the investigation. The district absolutely needs to move forward with it, he said.
'Coherent overall strategy'
School Board member Michelle Green said she feels Overtree's assessment will allow the district to proceed in a "safe and thorough" way.
Currently employed as a senior lecturer at the University of Massachusetts College of Education, Overtree said he has worked with districts across the country on school climate assessments, mostly in New England, since 2002. He doesn't expect to be part of the actual investigation but said the board can ask for his thoughts on how to move forward.
"When the board approached me about this and I became aware of the overall context, what I said to them is that because I have experience in running an investigation like the one you are in the middle of now, that I was willing to do a climate assessment if it was part of a coherent overall strategy," he said, "because a climate assessment isn't something I believe you can just throw in."
After his initial comments, Haskins Rogers questioned why Overtree hadn't brought up what might be considered his most relevant experience. Haskins Rogers said Overtree received complaints of sexual misconduct by counselors at a camp run in Fairlee by The Aloha Foundation, handling the complaints and publicity.
"Maybe this is an oversight," Haskins Rogers said. "I'm sure you understand that some of the stakeholders in what is happening now are people who have very eroded trust in the district, in the school. They've suffered institutional betrayal. They've suffered mistreatment. And so omitting this conversation seems really harmful to trust building. It seems like it sows a lot of doubt."
Overtree said the abuse he was asked to investigate came via a complaint to The Aloha Foundation in 2016 involving an incident in 1983, which predated his time with the organization. He said he recommended to the organization's board of trustees that a independent investigator be hired and went through many things he anticipates the WSESD will go through, making the findings public once the investigation was completed.
The resume Overtree shared with the WSESD board includes information on The Aloha Foundation but it doesn't say anything about the investigation. He said he has worked with more than 30 school districts on climate surveys and never once brought up things he learned during those assessments in an interview for a new contract.
"That's just not what a psychologist does," he said, adding that he would extend the same courtesy to the local community.
Speno asked if the school climate survey would entail an assessment of the 1980s and 1990s, when misconduct complaints outlined in the Commons article are said to have occurred. Overtree said he would recommend the surveys be conducted in the least burdensome way and cover "very, very present day."
"There's absolutely no reason to think that [sex abuse] was limited to the '80s and '90s, especially based on the informal reporting that is happening ... people contacting me and giving me their stories," Haskins Rogers said.