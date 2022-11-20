TOWNSHEND — The treasurer of the Townshend School PTO Club is expected in court in late December to answer charges that she stole $2,000 of the club’s funds.
Elissa Wagner, 40, of Westminster, has been cited with grand larceny and embezzlement and is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 27.
According to information from the Vermont State Police, the investigation began on Oct. 17 after police received a report of stolen funds. Members of the club reported they believed Wagner had stolen the money over a two year span
An investigation confirmed the allegation, according to the VSP.
According to published reports, Wagner has been in trouble with the law before, including being a suspect in several small retail thefts in Brattleboro in 2019 and Hinsdale and Croydon, N.H., in 2017.