BRATTLEBORO — While many people enjoy a good backyard fireworks show, that’s not always the case for veterans or people who have worked as emergency responders who are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.
There’s one simple thing people can do to help their friends and neighbors who are struggling with PTSD, said Dr. Laura Gibson, Associate Chief of Mental Health for the White River Junction VA Medical Center
“A warning makes all the difference in the world,” she said. “Anybody who has lived with a fair amount of adrenaline or hyper-vigilance is going to have some reactivity to unexpected loud noises.”
Most of the veterans that Gibson works with prepare themselves in advance for this time of the year and for most of them, unexpected fireworks are just a nuisance.
But for others, unexpected loud noises, such as booms, cracks and explosions, can cause anxiety and even panic attacks. And it’s not just veterans or emergency responders, said Gibson.
“Folks who are more sensitive in general find it to be a very trying time of the year,” she said. “And many veterans have general anxiety and are more sensitive to sounds in general.”
Gibson said she talks with her clients about their anxiety and PTSD and tells them not to be too judgmental about their reactions to unexpected loud noises.
“Don’t be embarrassed or ashamed,” she said. “Their bodies are simply reacting to a false alarm, thinking they are in danger.”
Family and friends can help veterans get through an anxiety or panic attack by reassuring them that everything is OK, they are safe and that they are there for them. But never tease, belittle or make fun of someone having a negative reaction to stress in their lives, she said.
“Probably the biggest thing we can do is get the word out to the community to be thoughtful and respectful,” said Gibson. “Warn your neighbors in advance and don’t set off fireworks late at night. It’s the unexpected nature of fireworks that are the hardest for veterans.”
The VA has an emergency crisis line for veterans who need help. Family members and friends are also encouraged to reach out for help if they need a hand supporting their loved ones.
The Veterans Crisis Line is 800-273-8255, press 1. Texts for assistance can also be sent to 838255 and instant messaging is available at veteranscrisisline.net.