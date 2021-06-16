PUTNEY -- For the second time in less than three years, an errant tractor-trailer driver has single-handedly demolished the drive-thru and drive-up ATM at the River Valley Credit Union.
The credit union was closed Wednesday after the Tuesday evening incident, which brought out the Windham County Sheriff's Department and the Putney Fire Department.
An out-of-state truck driver ignored five posted warning signs, which ban such long tractor-trailers from the bank's parking lot, and faces criminal charges of "disobeying traffic controls," according to a release from the Windham County Sheriff's Department.
Timothy Parker, 61, of Baltimore, Md., was driving a tractor-trailer loaded with 40,000 pounds of frozen Tyson chicken when he tried to turnaround in the bank's parking lot.
According to Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson, it is the third time his department has investigated damage to the bank drive-thru by a truck, including the time a recreational vehicle hit it in 2014, and a box truck hit it in 2015.
A more recent incident, in August 2018, was investigated by the Vermont State Police. A truck driver, who was trying to turn around by using the credit union's parking lot, also clipped the drive-up window and the drive-up ATM, resulting in destruction and another temporary business closure.
Parker was driving for Transam Transport of Kansas, the press release stated.
The truck and its 53-foot trailer caught the awning of the drive-thru and pulled it down and off the bank building, and the gutter of the awning impaled the side of the refrigerated trailer, the sheriff's release stated.
The trailer was impounded by an inspector from the Department of Motor Vehicles, and Transam sent a new trailer for the chicken.
Officials at the Brattleboro-based credit union were unavailable Wednesday, but a posting on the credit union's website said that the Putney branch was closed because of the destruction of both the ATM and the drive-thru window. The credit union, which recently merged with Barre-based Members Advantage Community Credit Union, has branches in Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Townshend and Springfield, where it recently consolidated its two offices.
The building was converted to a bank several years ago; in the past it has been a gift shop and a furniture store, among other roles.
