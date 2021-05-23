PUTNEY -- Police are investigating a second incident in which the Black Lives Matter mural painted on the roadway in front of Putney Central School was defaced with tire marks.

"We're actively looking into it and would hope that the community can come together to support each other rather than try to hurt each other," Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson said.

Jerry Heim, who lives near the school, reported to the Windham County Sheriff's Office that the BLM mural was defaced at 6:20 p.m. Saturday. He shared photographs with WCSO and the Reformer.

Steffen Gillom, president of the Windham County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, sees the incident resembling "the hate we see all across the U.S."

"These little acts of hate behind the scenes are directly connected to the real violence we see happening all across the U.S. against Black and brown people, and that's why it's important for us to address it and to investigate this fully and to see if we can figure out who's responsible for defacing our murals because when we had this commissioned, it was with the understanding that we would try our best to take care of it. That was the commitment by everyone when the mural was commissioned by the town."

The mural was created in September with community members helping or supporting in various ways. WCSO assisted with traffic control.

Putney mural meant to unite community against racism PUTNEY — Community members spent about five hours painting "Black Lives Matter" in the roadway in front of Putney Central School, carefully spacing out the big yellow letters from shoulder to …

In October, WCSO began investigating burn-out marks made on the mural. Anderson said the investigation is still underway.

Sheriff investigates burn-out marks on Black Lives Matter mural PUTNEY — The Windham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the appearance of tire marks o…

Asked what charges could come from the latest incident, he said, "The devil is in the details."

Anderson said come circumstances could lead to civil violations and others could lead to criminal charges.

"Without having all the information, we don't know," he said. "There's a desire that we pursue damage to the mural."

Based on what was reported to WCSO, the latest marks appears to be caused by acceleration rather than braking like the last time. Vermont law requires that people be in control of their vehicle and to accelerate with due care, Anderson said. If a pedestrian was in the roadway or the vehicle departed from its lane of travel, he said, a charge could be elevated to careless and negligent operation.

Public condemnation of the defacement is "warranted," Anderson said.

"We do not support this kind of behavior," he said. "It's clearly a statement against the mural. Whether or not people agree with the politics, they are truthfully harming members of our community and they're doing it on purpose, and that's not cool."

Gillom agreed with the call for solidarity and hopes that the investigation yields results.

"But I also know how difficult it can be to find someone in situations like this," he said. "But I'm hopeful."

Gillom also wants the town to look into the incident.

"It's really disappointing to say the least," Select Board Chairman Joshua Laughlin said, speaking for himself, "we as a board are very clear in our condemnation of that kind of behavior and we leave it to law enforcement, if there are laws that have been broken."

Laughlin said he feels Anderson is taking the issue seriously.

"The more intentional aspect of acceleration may give him more to work with," Laughlin said. "Are they the same person who did these? Who knows."

He said someone identified the color and type of vehicle used in the latest defacement.

In his role with the town, Laughlin said he feels the need to continue "having the conversations we're having in order to try to allay some of the fear, I guess, but also to normalize some of the conversation surrounding this stuff -- to say this doesn't have to be threatening."

"To me, it's a pretty basic evolution of human relations and I know everyone is not interested in that and willing to participate in that," he said. "It's been a tough year ... Obviously, our previous presidential administration didn't help us in that realm. The normalization on the flipside of it being OK to be outspokenly racist, that's just appalling. That's what we've been through for the last four years."

Laughlin said part of the ongoing discussion will involve exploring how the mural will be maintained moving forward.

"It's an important statement," he said. "Are there better ways we can be making it? I thought being in front of the school would be less threatening but apparently, it isn't."

Anderson said WCSO has some information related to the first defacement.

"But at this point, we're not able to positively identify the individual," he said.

WCSO is requesting video recordings from phones, home surveillance systems or other devices that might be helpful with the new case.

The school has a camera system but the area of the mural was not captured during the last incident, Anderson said. He plans to speak with school officials again about reviewing footage from Saturday.

Gillom said he feels disappointed by the defacement of the mural and it is an important reminder that the civil rights movement is stronger than hate.

"We are on the upside of history right now and civil rights, and racial rights specifically, is taking its rightful place as a priority for many areas regardless of their population makeup and we should be proud of that," he said, noting how Putney has been involved in initiatives and training related to diversity and equity.

If the party responsible for the defacement is identified, Gillom said, "we should try to hold this person accountable." He described the incident as showing how racism occurs overtly in communities.

"Right now, it's a road and BLM mural," he said. "But later, it's going to be a person. It's going to be an incident because these acts of hate, they build on each other and we've got to watch out for that."