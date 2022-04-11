PUTNEY — The six candidates for two new seats on the Putney Select Board drew a virtual crowd Sunday night, as 100 area residents logged on (and more tried) to a candidates' forum ahead of the April 25 special election.
The two new seats were created by a vote at March Town Meeting, when residents overwhelmingly endorsed the idea of expanding the current board from three to five people. Four candidates are running for the one-year seat, and two are running for the two-year seat.
With Town Moderator Meg Mott facilitating, residents submitted questions for the candidates. Most of the questions had to do with affordable housing, what to do with the town's ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, their thoughts on diversity and inclusion, and what skills they would bring to the board.
Candidates for the one-year seat are Peg Alden, Laura Campbell, Bryce Hodson and Parry Smith-Phillips. Candidates for the two-year seat are Charlie Raubicheck and Elizabeth Warner.
While the candidates were not asked directly what they thought of the controversial housing project proposed by the Windham Windsor Housing Trust, many brought it up.
Campbell, who lives in an affordable housing development directly across the road from the proposed site on Alice Holway Drive, said she opposes the Windham Windsor Housing Trust project because it would destroy the only existing green space in the village.
The project needs a new location in town, said Campbell, who has already filed a challenge to the permit given to the housing trust's project by the Putney Development Review Board.
Campbell said she wants the town to preserve the green space for a park and the continuing use of the lot for community gardens, rather than housing. Located at the entrance to the village, she said green space is needed there.
"Affordable housing is a critical need," said Campbell, who said the existing green space "represents the ethos of the community."
"An alternate location has to be found," she said. "Haste makes waste. We don't want to ruin what we have," she added.
"I'd like to see it somewhere else," said Smith-Phillips, suggesting that land near The Putney Inn be developed instead for affordable housing, or that the existing Hi-Lo Biddy Road trailer park be redeveloped. A playground for children would be a better use of the land near the community gardens, he said. "I want to make a difference in my town," he said.
Under the housing project's plans, the community gardens would be preserved, with one acre sold to Green Commons of Vermont, a local group dedicated to maintaining the community garden and the Putney Farmers' Market.
Alden said she likes the Windham Windsor project.
"I'm really proud of what's been designed," said Alden, a professor at Landmark College. "I live right in the village." She said while she has volunteered on many projects during the 40 years she's lived in Putney, now seems like the right time for her to serve in government.
Alden described herself as "a team player ... and I'm really, really organized. I can pull people together and get a lot of stuff done."
Right now, she said, "Putney has a lot of tension," and she said she would work together "healing some of the wounds."
Hodson, saying he is the "unofficial mayor of Putney" because he talks to and knows so many people, said the operator of the Putney wastewater plant said the Windham Windsor housing trust project would use all the existing disposal capacity left in the plant. Hodson said he was concerned that only 600 Putney residents voted in March, when there are 2,000 people on the checklist.
Raubicheck is a member of the Development Review Board that gave the housing trust's project its local permit. He said the decision was based on the town's regulations. Raubicheck, who also serves on the board of Groundworks Collaborative, said his experience as a lawyer and solving problems would be valuable to the town.
Warner said she first came to Putney as a student at the Putney School, and she found a sense of community here, as well as "learning how to garden."
But Warner criticized the 25-unit housing project, and said Putney would be better served if the housing trust had instead proposed building "cottage clusters" with 1,200-square-foot homes. There are "in-fill" sites in the village, she said, where those small homes could be built.
Warner said the housing trust had been "difficult," and she said there were problems with other housing projects in Putney run by the organization.
Organizer Laura Chapman of The Putney Huddle said the Zoom account she used to organize the event had a limit of 100 people, and she said she had no idea that many people would want to watch the forum. She apologized that people were not able to log on and watch the forum.
Another forum for the candidates will occur as part of a Putney Select Board meeting on April 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. Information is on the town's website.
Early voting at the town clerk's office has already started, and in-person voting will take place April 26 at the Putney Fire Station.