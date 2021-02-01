PUTNEY — The town of Putney is changing its Town Meeting tradition for 2021, opting for a town meeting conducted via Australian ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Town Clerk Jonathan Johnson said Monday that the Putney Select Board voted to have him send an absentee ballot to every registered voter. In Putney, there are currently about 1,962 registered voters.
“We want everybody to be safe and have their vote,” he said, noting that the Legislature, and Gov. Phil Scott, recently approved legislation that allowed the town meeting changes.
“There are two kinds of voters, active voters and challenged voters,” said Johnson, noting that by law the board of civil authority meets regularly to review the list of voters and to weed out those people who no longer live in Putney.
He said combined with other people who have moved out of town, about 200 people won’t be getting a ballot in the mail.
While people will decide everything from the select board race to the town budget to a climate change article by Australian ballot, there will be an informational meeting held the Saturday before town meeting, Feb. 27, via Zoom.
Johnson said since he must verify every voter who casts a vote during town meeting, it would be impossible to do so via Zoom. Typically, he said, about 300 people attend Putney’s town meeting and another 200 vote on the Australian ballot items. He said verifying 300 people on Zoom is not practical.
He said the 2020 General Election produced a lot of returned ballots with the mark “addressee unknown,” so the town is challenging 170 voters and taking them off its check list of registered voters.
Johnson, who is in his fourth year as town clerk, said the November General Election had about 80 percent of ballots cast via absentee ballots, or about 1,00 people, with about 300 people voting in person.
Johnson said the change away from the traditional floor meeting Town Meeting was just for 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I hope so,” he said.
Voters only have one contest among town officials, Johnson said. Two people have filed for the three-year seat which was held by former Chairwoman Laura Chapman, who resigned in September. Since Chapman’s resignation, Bara MacNeill has been filling in on the board, Johnson said.
Filing for the vacant position are Aileen Chute and Charles Raubicheck, he said. No one filed for the open listers position.
Johnson said his job is an appointive one, as Putney opted to change the position four years ago.
He said that people who want to request an absentee ballot should call his office after Feb. 10. Johnson can be reached at 802-387-5862, ext. 13.