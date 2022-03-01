PUTNEY — Putney voters elected Eric McGowan to a three-year seat on the Putney Select Board, and also approved expanding the size of the board to five people.
Voters also approved two measures dealing with cannabis, including retail sales and cultivation.
McGowan, a lifelong Putney resident who runs his owns property management business, easily beat Timothy Morris and Charles Raubicheck to replace retiring board member David Babbitt.
McGowan received 344 votes, Raubicheck 138 and Morris 117 votes.
Townspeople approved expanding the Putney Select Board by two members, 464-191, and also voted 483-167 to hold a special election within 60 days to elect those new members.
The vote on retail cannabis was 384-263, and allowing cannabis cultivation was 392-240.
Residents also approved a recommendation to Windham County Sheriff's Department that it adopt "fair and impartial policing" goals, 511-130, that would limit the department's collaboration with federal immigration officials.
The town's $1.4 million operating budget was approved 518-113, and the highway budget of $1.1 million, 539-94.
Townspeople also approved the purchase of a new highway truck and new radios for the fire department.
The only issue to be defeated was a proposal to repeal an earlier decision that exempts solar installation from local taxation, 412-221.