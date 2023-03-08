PUTNEY — Nate Snell was elected to the Putney Select Board on Tuesday, in one of the few races voters had to decide at Town Meeting.
Snell received 233 votes to 70 votes for Bryce Hodson for the two-year seat on the board.
Voters also reelected Peg Alden to the Select Board for a three-year seat; she was elected last year in a special election after the town voted to expand the board from three people to five. She received 290 votes.
Snell, who is the manager of the Putney Diner, replaces longtime Select Board member Josh Laughlin, who stepped down on Tuesday after 17 years on the board.
Voters publicly thanked Laughlin during Tuesday's floor meeting.
"It's been an amazing experience," said Laughlin. The town gave Laughlin a gift from Putney glassblower Bob Burch, and also presented him with a resolution from the Vermont Legislature for his years of service.