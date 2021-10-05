PUTNEY — A fire Saturday evening that destroyed a mobile home on Shag Bark Hill has been called suspicious by Vermont State Police investigators.
The fire flattened the home, and a nearby vehicle, at 19 Shag Bark Hill, owned by Laurie Crelan of Shelton, Conn.
The Putney Fire Department was called out at 5:21 p.m. Saturday, at what police called an abandoned property, and when firefighters arrived they found a residential trailer and adjacent vehicle fully involved with fire.
While firefighters immediately attacked the fire, the trailer and vehicle were destroyed, police said. There were no injuries reported.
State Police Det. Sgt. Jamie Wright said that Putney Fire Chief Tom Goddard contacted the police for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
While members of the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion investigation unit responded and conducted an investigation, the cause remains under investigation.
The fire is considered suspicious, police said.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the Westminster barracks at 802 722-4600, or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip line, at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The tip line will pay up to $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.