PUTNEY — A new conservation group is working with the Windham Windsor Housing Trust to preserve and improve the Putney Community Gardens and its neighbor, the Farmers Market.
The Windham Windsor Housing Trust is on the verge of buying the property with an eye toward building 24 apartments on the property, on both sides of Alice Holway Drive.
The new group, called Green Commons of Vermont, wants to either buy some of the land from the housing trust, or enter into a long-term lease. Some of its plans include making improvements to their portion of the property, including building a gazebo or pavilion for the public’s use.
Green Commons held a public meeting via Zoom Wednesday evening to discuss its plans. The housing trust held a similar meeting in September.
The housing trust wants to buy the 3.9 acre parcel from Putney Gateway Associates, and the garden and farmers’ market parcel is about 1.2 acres.
Residents and members of the community garden or farmers’ market raised questions about maintaining their plots, with one woman saying she had invested 10 years of improving the soil in her particular plot.
There are 71 different plots in the community garden, which was started 11 years ago, and saw a surge of interest this spring due to the pandemic.
Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Putney, asked the group members if they had pursued a partnership with other Putney area conservation-centered groups to work on the preserving open lands issue, to avoid duplicating effort.
But members said the other groups, such as the Pinnacle Trails Association, weren’t necessarily a good fit since their focus now was on a specific piece of land in the village of Putney.
But member Louise Garfield of Putney admitted “we’re all brand new at this.”
Putney resident Eva Mondon wanted to support the group’s effort. “This is truly wonderful. I cheer you on,” she said.
The gardens and farmers market, as well as the neighboring Putney Food Coop, were all part of the former Sen. George Aiken’s wildflower nursery. Aiken ran the nursery in his hometown of Putney before his political life took him to Montpelier and Washington, D.C.
Tom Deshaies of Putney, who runs the community garden with four other people, said his own 10-year-old garden would likely have to be moved as part of the project.
He said the Green Commons group started meeting in July 2019 when there was a rumor that the land was for sale, and that the housing trust was interested in buying it.
Stevens & Associates did a feasibility study for the housing trust, he said.
The group has recently received its tax-free status from the IRS, and it will be launching a fundraising drive to come up with its share of the land. The group said it isn’t just thinking about the community gardens and farmers’ market site, but other nearby open pieces of land they feel should remain open to the public.
Smith sad that in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the founding group of seven people had been having a series of Zoom meetings, and working with its lawyers. The purchase of the land by the housing trust has been delayed until February, she said.
“Our purpose is to save this land for public use,” she said. She said one suggested for the use of the land included a gazebo or pavilion, or a play area for children, and even “edible gardens.”
“We’re working with the public for this vision,” she said.
Linda Smith of Westminster West, who has been a vendor at the farmers market for three or four years, said the group wanted the land, which is directly across from the Putney Food Coop, “open for public use.” Fund raising efforts will be launched in the future, the group said.