PUTNEY — The Vermont State Police arrested an 18-year-old Putney man for slamming his car into another man on Monday, causing severe injuries to his legs and pelvis.
Oliver Field has been cited with aggravated assault, gross negligent operation and leaving the scene of an accident, after an afternoon incident on Sand Hill Road in Putney, according to information from the state police.
Members of the VSP, the Putney Fire Department and Rescue Inc. responded to the location at 4:30 p.m., where they found another 18-year-old man with “significant injuries.” The victim was airlifted to Dartmouth Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., where he is receiving treatment.
Troopers believe that Field and the victim had a disagreement that resulted in Field pursuing him in their separate vehicles through Putney. The two parties ultimately stopped at a parking area on Sand Hill Road, where the situation escalated further.
During the argument, according to state police, Field was in his car, and the victim was standing in front of it. Field struck the victim with his vehicle, as well as two other cars that were parked in front of him. This caused significant and severe injuries to the victim’s pelvic area and legs.
Field then fled the area in his vehicle, but later was located by troopers, arrested and cited.
He was ordered to appear in court on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. for arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty.
Anyone who might have witnessed the alleged crime is encouraged to contact Trooper Mengbei Wang at 802-722-4600. Tips and information can also be submitted anonymously via vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.