PUTNEY — Richard Brady first started bringing the concept of mindfulness into his life and work when he taught mathematics at a Quaker high school outside Washington, D.C.
The school, Sidwell Friends, had suffered four attempted suicides, and Brady wanted to help the students deal with the stress that came from high demands from their families, competition from their peers and the overall competitiveness in the school.
Time, he said, was a very scarce commodity for the students.
He started one of his classes with a simple exercise — being literarily “up on their toes” to helped students focus and think deeply.
In his mind, mindfulness helped the students. Mindfulness is all about focusing on the present, and thinking about the present, rather than worrying about the future or the past, he said.
“It’s really how you encounter life,” said Brady. “It’s how you encounter a beautiful sunset and are aware of people.”
Back in the late 1980s, he started his math classes with a moment of silence, borrowing from the school’s weekly Quaker 40 minutes of silence every Thursday. That quiet time helped the students focus, he said.
From there, the minute of silence at the beginning of class turned into five minutes — before the study of algebra, geometry or pre-calculus. The key, he said, was to “tune in to your thoughts and feelings” and to think of “one thing at a time.”
Some students learned to meditate before a test, while he gave some students a simple card that said “Breathe” before tests. Some students said meditation before tests “made them more nervous,” he said.
Since then, Brady, who retired and who has lived in Putney since 2008, has tried to incorporate mindfulness into teaching and to help teachers help their students. He will talk about the importance of mindfulness to his life and teaching career during a talk Wednesday evening at the Putney Public Library, starting at 6:30 p.m. (His talked had been postponed because of one of last week’s snowstorms.)
Brady said he first moved to Putney in 2008, because he and his partner Elizabeth wanted to be closer to their daughter, a student at Marlboro College. He called around to area schools to gauge interest in teachings about mindfulness.
Only one school responded, he said, Bellows Falls Union High School, but nothing ever came of his offer. He said he thinks he would get a different response now. But, he said he was able to focus his time and energy on other mindfulness projects, after a health problem.
He feels the best way to reach students is through their teachers, who know them.
“I don’t know them,” said the veteran teacher. “Their teachers know them.”
Mindfulness and the teachings of Vietnamese Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh guide much of Brady’s approach and teachings.
He wrote a book, which was published in 2021, “Walking the Teacher’s Path with Mindfulness.” He has taught at workshops in Europe and in the United States, all with the goal of teachers helping their students.
“In Thich Nhat Hanh, I found a wisdom that I didn’t find in Western writers,” he said.
And he cited Thich Nhat Hanh’s story about eating a tangerine — section by section, slowly — as “the miracle of mindfulness.”
Mindfulness can have a profound effect on some students, he said, noting he ran into two of his former Sidwell students at Plum Village, Thich Nhat Hanh’s monastery in France. One later became a psychiatrist, he said, fascinated with the way the mind works.
During an interview Monday, Brady said that he will even give those attending his talk at the library a small mindfulness practice, so they can get some firsthand experience.
While much has been written about the ability of the brain to change the older it gets, Brady said it can change.
“The brain can change and develop new neuropathways,” he said.