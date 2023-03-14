SPRINGFIELD — A 34-year-old Putney man was found dead Tuesday morning at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of Alexander Kelley, 34, who was found unresponsive in his cell by prison staff during a routine check at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday.
Prison staff provided emergency medical care and called first responders to the prison. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and Kelley was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m.
Following standard procedure, the Department of Corrections notified the Vermont State Police of Kelley’s death, and a detective responded to Southern State to perform a death investigation. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death. Preliminary information obtained by VSP indicates Kelley’s health was being monitored by prison staff, and he was alone in a cell.
Kelley had been in custody since March 1, 2023, as a fugitive from justice, and was being held in a post-intake area of the prison separate from the general population, per standard protocol for new inmates.
No additional information is currently available. The investigation is ongoing, and the Vermont State Police will provide updates when possible.