BRATTLEBORO — A Putney man was arrested for driving under the influence again.
Bryan B. Wainwright, 33, pleaded not guilty to a third DUI, refusal to take a roadside test, eluding police, operating with a suspended license after a DUI, driving a vehicle at excessive speed, negligent operation and violation of conditions of release. He was arraigned Monday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, where Judge Katherine Hayes imposed a $200 bail.
David Gartenstein, deputy state’s attorney, argued for the $5,000 bail from the arrest to remain in place. He said Wainwright failed to appear in court in January 2023 and violated parole, and was convicted of assault and robbery in 2017.
Mimi Brill of the Windham County Public Defender’s Office said her office has had “very good communication” with Wainwright.
“I don’t see a reason for bail, your honor,” she said.
Brill said Wainwright, who has lived in Vermont for about 20 years, is working and attending a local methadone program. Brill and Hayes noted he had shown up to court for arraignment.
On March 3, a deputy sheriff with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle going 83 miles per hour in a 50 MPH zone in Dummerston. The vehicle “rapidly accelerated and continued north” on Route 5 before stopping at the Sunoco gas station, according to an affidavit.
Wainwright initially didn’t comply with the deputy sheriff’s orders to stay in his car, and he appeared to have watery and glossy eyes with “a slight odor of intoxicants coming from his breath,” the affidavit states. He denied being under the influence, allegedly telling police he smelled like alcohol because he drinks all the time.
A syringe and several cans of Steel Reserve blackberry alcohol drinks were found, according to the affidavit. Some of the cans were full and others were empty.
Brill said Wainwright had difficulties giving a breath sample due to burping. Police “advised him that was considering this test refusal,” the affidavit states.