BRATTLEBORO — A 29-year-old Putney man was ordered held without bail Tuesday after he pleaded not guilty to numerous charges stemming from an alleged domestic assault on Monday.
Thomas J. Williams was charged with seven different counts as a result of Monday's series of events in Putney and Dummerston. He was arrested by Vermont State Police near the Sunoco gas station in Dummerston, but resisted arrest when police tried to put him in a cruiser.
Court affidavits submitted by state police report that Williams had assaulted a woman earlier in the day and in the process injured an infant she was holding. Williams had broken the woman's iPhone and injured her while removing a smart watch from her wrist to prevent her from making a phone call. A second child witnessed the event, police said.
When the woman fled to a neighbor's, Williams followed and threatened to kill the neighbor's friend, who had drawn his gun for protection against Williams, who was armed with a knife. No one was injured in that encounter.
On Tuesday, during his video arraignment from the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Williams became visibly upset, and was pacing around the holding cell when it became clear he would not be released from prison for Christmas and would not be able to see his family.
Williams has a previous conviction for domestic assault in 2021, triggering an enhanced charge on both the aggravated domestic assault charges and the cruelty to a child charge.
On Monday, Williams had left his Old Depot Road apartment and later drove his vehicle from Rod's Mobil to the Sunoco station, a short distance away, but lied to police about it since he did not have a legal license, according to the affidavit. He resisted getting into the police cruiser, police said, because he was worried about his dog, who was in his vehicle at the Sunoco station.
During his arraignment Tuesday in Windham Superior Court, Judge Katherine Hayes agreed with Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Dana Nevins that the level of violence and Williams' failure to follow his probation conditions warranted the order that he be held without bail.
Williams' arraignment was delayed as court officials worked to find a lawyer to represent him. Brattleboro attorney Hannah Clarisse represented him for Tuesday's court hearing.
Williams was also charged with violating conditions of his earlier probation.
The judge at one point urged Williams, who appeared upset during the hearing and was talking to no one in particular, to not speak.
Williams pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of second degree aggravated domestic assault, which both carry a potential 10-year sentence, and another felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which carries a five-year sentence. He is also charged with cruelty to a child, reckless endangerment, unlawful mischief and resisting arrest.