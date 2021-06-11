Members of the Putney Mountain Association, in Putney, Vt., raise the trail in a couple of sections on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, that tend to turn into a mud pit after a large rainstorm. The supplies were donated. The work to raise the trail is to encourage people to stay on the marked trail and not damage the local ecosystem.
Geordie Heller, co-chair for the Putney Mountain Association, in Putney, Vt., uses a compactor to help level the stone and dirt as they work to raise the trail in a couple of sections on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, that tend to turn into a mud pit after a large rainstorm. The supplies were donated. The work to raise the trail is to encourage people to stay on the marked trail and not damage the local ecosystem.
Sam Quintal, a member of the Putney Mountain Association, in Putney, Vt., rakes the stone and dirt as he helps raise the trail in a couple of sections on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, that tend to turn into a mud pit after a large rainstorm. The supplies were donated. The work to raise the trail is to encourage people to stay on the marked trail and not damage the local ecosystem.
Sam Quintal, a member of the Putney Mountain Association, in Putney, Vt., tosses dirt and stone onto the trail to help raise it in a couple of sections on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, that tend to turn into a mud pit after a large rainstorm. The supplies were donated. The work to raise the trail is to encourage people to stay on the marked trail and not damage the local ecosystem.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
PUTNEY — Anticipating an active summer season as it celebrates its 75th year in existence, members of the Putney Mountain Association volunteered their time earlier this spring to raise the trail in a couple of sections that tend to turn into a mud pit after a large rainstorm. The improvements are expected to encourage people to stay on the marked trail and not damage the local ecosystem.
After canceling all programs last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the association says it is excited to offer a full slate of walks and outdoor educational opportunities this summer. There will be a fern walk examining the life and reproduction of spore bearing plants, an outdoor sketching workshop on the summit, and a history and explainer on the fall annual fall Hawk-Watch.
PMA says its all-volunteer group of presenters each has "extraordinary experience and knowledge in their subject matter." Learn about the geologic history of the area, or how to design and build a hiking trail with Roger Haydock. Learn to observe and capture the details of the forest on “film” with acclaimed photographer Brent Seabrook. Have young kids (or grandkids) who would enjoy running around in the woods on a natural treasure hunt? Join Sam Quintal and his daughters for a fun-filled hike to the summit of Putney Mountain. There is even an event to participate with forester Andrew Morrison’s orienteering class for kids ages 10-14.
First up on the schedule is a popular birding walk with Richard Foye on the Hinton Trail on Saturday, June 26. The walk starts at the Putney Mountain Trailhead and heads south (have your ears and binoculars at the ready). Meet at 7 a.m. at the parking lot on Putney Mountain Road. RSVP for this and all events at putneymountain.org/events.