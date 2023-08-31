PUTNEY — A petition calling for a special town meeting to vote on whether to rescind the 2022 zoning permit granted to a controversial housing project by the Windham Windsor Housing Trust has been deemed dead on arrival.
Putney Select Board Chairwoman Aileen Chute said this week that the petition -- organized by longtime opponents to the proposed housing project on Alice Holway Drive -- asked the town to do something that was not legal.
Chute, in an 11-minute speech at the Putney Select Board meeting last week, outlined the legal reasons why such a request couldn't be supported and shouldn't go to a town-wide vote.
"That would be 'permits by popular opinion,'" Chute said. "Imagine wanting to add a deck to your house and having to go to Town Meeting to seek permission from your fellow citizens to do so. What if they didn’t like you?" she said.
Laura Campbell, who has been fighting the Alice Holway Drive project for over a year, said Monday she signed the petition, and that petition supporters easily gained the necessary 5 percent of registered voters calling for a special town meeting.
Campbell disputed Chute's assertion that the petition's request was not legal.
"(The) authors and signers of the August 11, 2023 petition do not 'contest' the 2023 decisions of the Vermont Environmental and Supreme Courts. Authors and signers of the petition merely inform Putney Select Board of substantial public opposition to the current plan at the location described in the permit application being questioned by many," Campbell wrote in an email.
Campbell and other opponents of the project maintain that its density is too great for the location, which is right next to the Putney community gardens and the site of the Putney Farmers Market, and across the street from another housing project for those 62 and over, the Putney Meadows.
In fact, a review of those who signed the petition revealed many listed a Putney Meadows apartment.
Campbell had filed the appeal of the Putney Development Review Board's permit to the Vermont Environmental Court, which ruled in the housing trust's favor. Campbell then appealed that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court, which in July ruled against her. She then asked for a full, five-person high court panel to review the earlier three-judge panel's decision, but was turned down earlier this month.
Putney Town Clerk Jonathan Johnson said about 100 valid Putney voters signed the petition, with about a total of 120 signatures gathered. There are 1,958 registered voters in Putney.
Chute said there had been a suggestion that a town-wide mediation session be held to try and resolve the divide in town over the housing trust's project and the debate over affordable housing.
Chute said the land is currently owned by Gateway Associates, but is about to be sold to the housing trust. Gateway Associates had allowed the public use of the land, and that set the stage for public expectation it would always be that way, she said.
"The Select Board does not have the authority to rescind zoning permits and consequently we can not consider this petition. Our town attorney has confirmed this. For those who enjoy reading statute, the relevant citation is 24 V.S.A. § 4472," Chute said at last week's meeting.
"Let’s talk about land rights in Vermont: The parcels currently owned by Gateway Associates are private land. Let me say that again: this is private land. Owning land comes with a bundle of rights. Those are: the right of possession, the right of control, the right of exclusion, the right of enjoyment and the right of disposition," she said.
"In other words, landowners can do whatever they want with their land, with two exceptions. One, the town can levy taxes on it, and two, it is subject to federal and state statutes and, more locally, our own zoning regulations. There is no community process to check landowner’s rights. This parcel does not belong to the town, nor does it belong to the community, and while the current land owners have very generously allowed the public the freedom to walk on it and enjoy it, and even to have a community garden and a farmer’s market on it, it remains private land, with the landowners retaining the full bundle of rights as any other landowner in town. Like any other landowner in town, they could have posted it and not allowed anyone on it. They could have planted it to trees, or hayed it, or put animals to graze on it. They could have put a fence around it or built a private residence or put up solar panels or a Dollar General or a parking lot, as long as they continued to pay their property taxes and those uses conformed with federal and state law and our town’s zoning regulations," Chute said.
Chute's statement was later posted on several Putney-oriented social media sites, and won loud, virtual applause.
Another supporter of the petition and critic of the housing trust's project, longtime Putney resident Deborah Lazar, said the opening sentence of the petition was wrong, and she agreed that town residents have no right to vote to rescind a zoning permit.
"Citizens of Putney are very concerned but feel they don't have a voice," said Lazar.
But she said the other language in the petition remained valid — that Putney, like other Vermont towns, has a serious housing crisis, including affordable housing, but that the location chosen by the housing trust was not in the best interests of the town.
That unreconcilable issues that are behind the petition drive have no easy solution, Lazar and Chute agreed.
Chute said Gateway Associates had decided to sell the vacant land to the housing trust.
"That was their right as private landowners. You, the public, and we, the Select Board, do not have a say on who private land owners sell their land to, or for how much. They do not have to sell it to you or someone of your choosing because you think you have a better use for the land. It’s not your land. It’s theirs," she said.
"Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, which will soon be the new landowners entitled to all the same bundle of rights as all other landowners in the state of Vermont, decided that when they finally own these parcels, they want to place housing on it, go figure. So they went through the process of obtaining a permit to allow them to do so. Again, you, the public, and we, the Select Board, do not have a say on what kind of structures a private landowner may put up on their land. That would be a very different permitting model," Chute said.
"No one disagrees that we need affordable housing," said Lazar.
The housing trust has said it plans to start construction on the two buildings containing the 25-unit housing project, in the spring of 2024.