PUTNEY — Herve Pelletier is retiring from his post as principal of Putney Central School, where he has enjoyed community support through the years.
“It’s sort of the sum of the parts adding up to a total I guess,” he said. “I put my 30 years in this year in terms of being an educator in Vermont, had long conversations with my family about next steps, and to be quite honest, the past couple of years have been rough on principals and I’m no exception to that.”
Interim Superintendent Mark Speno announced at last week’s Windham Southeast School District Board meeting that Pelletier will retire at the end of the school year. Pelletier has served as the Putney Central School principal for 12 years.
Pelletier said he could have tapped into retirement benefits earlier based on his age, but 30 years is “a nice round number.” Prior to PCS, he spent one year as the interim assistant principal at Riverside Middle School in Springfield after 17 years at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend.
At L&G, Pelletier started as a social studies teacher and pretty quickly became dean of students. He spent most of his time at the school in the administrative position.
“I also designed and helped support an alternative ed program for kids with an expeditionary learning focus,” he said. “That was very cool.”
He also taught photography at the school.
“Education is actually a second career for me in a way,” he said, having spent a decade as an advertising and editorial photographer in Boston before moving to Vermont. “I’ve been shooting on the side ever since. I mean, I’ll take small jobs. I shoot weddings.”
When shifting to education, Pelletier never had any grand plans of becoming an administrator. But very early on at L&G, he had the opportunity to become dean of students.
At the time, Ron Stahley was principal at L&G. He later became superintendent of Windham Southeast Supervisory Union and asked Pelletier to consider the Putney job when the position opened up.
Pelletier recounted being unsure about switching to an elementary school and Stahley suggesting he take a tour of the school. Stahley told him he might like it.
“He was right,” Pelletier said. “Here I am 12 years later.”
Pelletier looks back fondly on the concerted effort of school boards to make improvements to the campus and school building before the 2019 merger with public school districts in Brattleboro, Dummerston and Putney that resulted in the unified Windham Southeast School District Board.
“We have a much more pleasant environment,” he said, adding that the school is “very energy efficient” now. He remembered when first arriving, snow would be coming into some of the windows when they were closed. “Really at its core, it’s about having a very supportive community here in Putney that understands education as an investment for their kids and have consistently made that investment. I had an incredible run of budget passage pre-merger, every year unanimous. It was incredible.”
Having that kind of support among taxpayers and parents makes “what can be a very difficult job a lot more doable and enjoyable,” Pelletier said. As far as staff, he described having “a really good team” and being able to make “some good hires” over the years.
“We set up the path for success down the road,” he said.
His plans for retirement include photography, which he has been at for 45 years now, and possibly more work.
“I’m looking at a couple of opportunities that have been brought to my attention,” he said. “We’ll see if anything pans out.”
Asked if those opportunities are related to education, he said, “not in the strictest sense.”
Pelletier anticipates a committee of teachers, parents and a board member or two will work with supervisory union administrators to find his successor. He thanked “everyone who’s been very supportive of the children who attend this school and their teachers and me over the years.”
“It’s been fun in COVID, as you can imagine, but we’re working through it,” he said. “It’s always interesting.”