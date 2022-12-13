PUTNEY — Revitalizing downtown Putney emerged Monday as the top priority of area residents.
More than 200 residents weighed in Monday night during the “community visit” led by the Vermont Council on Rural Development.
The group winnowed 22 ideas developed last month during the first community-wide meeting down to three: revitalizing the downtown, revitalizing the town’s community center, and working to develop housing solutions.
The meeting at the Putney Central School sparked some discussion and debate, with Julie Winchester, the co-owner of Rod’s Mobil, saying the town needs to do something about crime in the village.
She cited not just the unsolved arson fire that destroyed her family’s business in October 2021, but also the recent spate of break-ins at area businesses: the Putney General Store, Harlow’s Sugarhouse, Green Mountain Orchard and others.
Putney has no police coverage in the town after 10 p.m. or on the weekends, she said.
While the organizers did add Winchester’s suggestion to the final eight suggestions that were ultimately voted on, the 200 residents — 150 in person and more than 50 online via Zoom — chose economic and community projects.
The three topics chosen as the town’s top priorities will be developed into local task forces, which will split off from the main group to tackle various aspects of the issue, according to Hannah Carbino of the VCRD.
Revitalizing the downtown area is closely linked to supporting local businesses, which was another top priority and on the list of top eight concerns.
The other concerns and priorities included improving community communications, creating a downtown business association to help business development, and expanding community events, such as holding regular community suppers, a talent show or even a Putney Parade.
There was a lot of interest in expanding recreational opportunities, such as biking and walking trails, and access to the Connecticut River. Sustainability and climate resilience were also popular topics.
The next meeting will be held Jan. 17.
Many residents expressed concern that the town wasn’t doing enough recreation-wise for its youth.
And while the town currently does have a community center — to the surprise of some residents — it doesn’t have many, if any, organized activities.
Children need a safe place to go and things to do outside of school, many said. And while popular activities like bike riding and skiing are good, they are often cost prohibitive for some students, one woman pointed out.
One man said many people want to live in Putney, but that affordable apartments have gone the way of Airbnbs. People who work in Putney have to go out of town to live, he said.
Brian Lowe, the executive director of the Council on Rural Development, said in the past 20 years the council had worked with dozens of Vermont communities to help them jump-start local problem solving and planning.
Communities work themselves to tackle the issues they have identified, he said, and the council only comes into a community at the invitation of elected leaders, such as the select board. He stressed that it would be Putney residents tackling problems they identified.
“No one is coming to solve your problems,” he said.
Two other recent Windham County towns that worked with the council are Rockingham and Londonderry.