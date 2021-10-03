PUTNEY — Crews participating in fire training on Saturday returned to a second-alarm fire at a mobile home on Shag Bark Hill.
Several Putney Fire Department members attended the Vermont State Fire Academy for a combined training with the Brattleboro Fire Department and Guilford Volunteer Fire Department where there was a focus on live fire scenarios, according to a Facebook post from the Putney department. On their way back, crews were dispatched to the fire.
Companies first on scene "found a fully involved mobile home and a few exposures that were well involved," states the post. No injuries or other issues were reported in the post.
The Putney department thanked fire departments from Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Dummerston and Westminster in Vermont, and Chesterfield, Spofford and Walpole in New Hampshire, and Rescue Inc. for assisting.
"Our mutual aid assignments included a few extra pieces of apparatus from nearby towns to assist with manpower while some of our members were training at the academy," the department said.
Attempts to reach Fire Chief Tom Goddard on Sunday were unsuccessful. An administrator for the department's Facebook page said no one was available Sunday to share additional information.