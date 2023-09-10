BRATTLEBORO — Following a crash on Putney Road, three patients were transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to be treated for mild to moderate injuries.
Lt. Chris Fellows of the Brattleboro Fire Department, incident commander, said the call came in at about 1:50 p.m. Two sports utility vehicles and a sedan were involved in the crash at the intersection of Chickering Drive by 802 Credit Union.
Five patients were treated at the scene. Two of them did not go to the hospital.
Fellows said the Brattleboro Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
"All three of our ambulances were used," he said.
Keene Ambulance in New Hampshire covered the station. Putney Road was restricted to one lane of traffic for about an hour.