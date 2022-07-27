BRATTLEBORO — The Verizon retailer on Putney Road is one of 1,200 around the country giving away backpacks full of school supplies to local students on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies in the 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
In those 10 years, more than 1.2 million backpacks full of school supplies have been given away to children across the United States.
One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The backpacks will be stuffed with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue.
In addition to the backpack donations, families can enter their students in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship through the giveaway’s Big Impact.
Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local TCC and Wireless Zone stores during the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.
According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $849.90 on school supplies in 2021, totaling $37.1 billion spent in America last year on school supplies alone.
Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.
To learn more about TCC and Wireless Zone visit www.RoundRoom.com.