PUTNEY — Putney residents celebrated the return to a traditional floor Town Meeting on Tuesday, the first since 2020 and the pandemic, with a celebration of debate and talk. And talk.
Voters approved the two parts of the town budget — the $1.6 million general fund and $1.6 million highway budget — and approved spending up to $60,000 to buy a new pickup truck for the highway foreman.
Town taxes will go up 9 percent, or seven cents on the town tax rate, from 90 cents to 97 cents per $100 of assessed value. The school budget won’t be decided until later this month.
Town Manager Karen Astley told residents that inflation is hitting the town’s budgets hard, and that various insurances, workmen’s compensation and liability, as well as health insurance, are going up. Fuel costs are also a big factor, she said.
Bellows Falls resident Wayne Whidden gets his ballot at the Bellows Falls polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Dummerston resident Michelle Green fills out her ballot while her children, Gretchen Green, 11, and Ida Joy, 8, watch at the Dummerston polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Bellows Falls resident Wayne Whidden gets his ballot at the Bellows Falls polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Candidates and others supporting an issue hold signs for their side outside the Brattleboro polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Candidates and others supporting an issue hold signs for their side outside the Brattleboro polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Candidates and others supporting an issue hold signs for their side outside the Brattleboro polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Brattleboro resident Rachel Glickman casts her ballot at the Brattleboro polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Brattleboro resident Rachel Glickman casts her ballot at the Brattleboro polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Brattleboro resident Rachel Glickman holds an “I Voted” sticker during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Dummerston resident Michelle Green gets help from her child, Ida Joy, 8, in submitting the ballot at the Dummerston polling station during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Vermonters head to the ballot booths to vote and then gather at large meeting areas to talk about their local town business during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People attend the Guilford Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
State Rep. Sara Coffey, D-Windham 1, attends the Guilford Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People attend the Guilford Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Jason Harron raises his hand to ask a question on Article 5 during the Guilford Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People attend the Guilford Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People fill the Williamsville Hall to attend the Newfane Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People fill the Williamsville Hall to attend the Newfane Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People fill the Williamsville Hall to attend the Newfane Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People fill the Williamsville Hall to attend the Newfane Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
South Newfane resident Kim Friedman fills out her ballot at the Williamsville Hall during the Newfane Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
South Newfane resident Kim Friedman fills out her ballot at the Williamsville Hall during the Newfane Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Newfane resident Emily Houle knits a scarf while at the Williamsville Hall during the Newfane Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Vermonters head to the ballot booths to vote and then gather at large meeting areas to talk about their local town business during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
The Putney Central School is turned into a gathering spot for the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
The Putney Central School is turned into a gathering spot for the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
The Putney Central School is turned into a gathering spot for the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
The Putney Central School is turned into a gathering spot for the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People attend the Townshend Town Meeting at Leland & Gray Union High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People attend the Townshend Town Meeting at Leland & Gray Union High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Townshend resident Eileen Fahey asks a question during Town Meeting at the Leland & Gray Union High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People attend the Townshend Town Meeting at Leland & Gray Union High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People attend the Townshend Town Meeting at Leland & Gray Union High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
People attend the Townshend Town Meeting at Leland & Gray Union High School on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Members of the Dover Girl Scout Troop 51403 sell cookies to Wilmington resident Debbie Rathnam outside of the gathering spot for the Wilmington Town Meeting on Tuesday.
Wilmington resident James Wiesner casts his ballot at the Wilmington polling station during the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Wilmington resident James Wiesner casts his ballot at the Wilmington polling station during the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Wilmington resident James Wiesner casts his ballot at the Wilmington polling station during the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Wilmington resident James Wiesner casts his ballot at the Wilmington polling station during the annual Town Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Vermonters head to the ballot booths to vote and then gather at large meeting areas to talk about their local town business during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Employees got a 6 percent raise, said Select Board member Josh Laughlin, saying the town made a conscious decision to hold on to its employees.
Residents got into the details Tuesday.
On the issue of the pickup truck, one resident suggested that the town, if possible, buy an electric vehicle for Highway Foreman Brian Harlow, to do what the town could do to counter greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.
Residents liked the idea, but wondered if it was feasible, and whether such a truck, which is used with a plow, would do the job.
But it was only after state Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Windham 4, pointed out that Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s official state travel vehicle is an all-electric pickup truck, a Ford F-150 Lightning, that voters made up their minds and approved the purchase.
Residents approved the two portions of the town budget in the morning session, but then after returning from a lunch break at the Putney Central School they quickly got into serious debate on whether to add Next Stage Arts and Grace Cottage Hospital to the town’s list of social service agencies deserving funding.
There were amendments to amendments, and then new amendments to new amendments, before it was all sorted out and the townspeople voted on the original article.
Moderator Meg Mott encouraged the debate, taking comment first from one side of the subject, and then those opposed, back and forth.
In the end, voters rejected adding Grace Cottage Hospital to the list, but agreed to add Next Stage Arts, but only after organizations that would lose some of their funding to Next Stage said they supported the town helping the non-profit arts and community-based organization.
“We need a bigger pie,” said resident Jim Oliver of the town’s set budget for social service agencies.
In two non-binding decisions made at the end of the six-hour meeting, voters gave their stamp of approval to a plan to buy Cooper’s Field off Sand Hill Road, which is currently owned by the Putney Community Center, to be used for recreation. The 10-acre field was used in the past for various softball leagues. The town well is also on the land.
Nancy Olson said the field was given to the Community Center in 1930, but that the organization could no longer obtain insurance for the field. That wouldn’t be a problem for the town, the Select Board said.
The town would pay the assessed value of $147,000. Select Board Chairwoman Aileen Chute said the vote was non-binding only since the town didn’t know yet how it would fund the purchase.
In a companion vote, the town agreed to set up a five-member recreation board, with members elected at Town Meeting much like the library board.