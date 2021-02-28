PUTNEY — Voters embraced a Zoom Town Meeting Saturday, discussing everything from sidewalks to climate change and getting a school district divorce.
But unlike traditional Town Meeting, nothing was decided by a vote — that will come on Tuesday, either in the form of in-person voting or absentee ballots. This is Town Meeting 2021, COVID-style.
Putney, known for having a lengthy Town Meeting with more than two dozen articles, had a slightly shorter agenda, but took just under six hours to discuss the issues that are on the 2021 warning.
Meg Mott, who said she was acting as a facilitator instead of her elected role as town moderator, guided the group through Zoom Town Meeting protocols. The meeting drew close to 100 residents who listened, watched and talked via video conferencing.
Several issues drew a sustained discussion.
Splitting up the newly merged regional school district, which was forced upon the reluctant towns and their school district, drew a long, hour-long discussion, which Mott cut off after more than an hour.
While teachers at both the Dummerston and Guilford schools have come out publicly against dismantling the at one-time extremely controversial merged school district under Act 46, Putney Central School teachers have been silent, several townspeople noted.
The timing — and the attendant uncertainty and probably turmoil — isn’t right, as the schools are still coping with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, many said.
But Mott noted many “claps” and “thumbs up” via Zoom for resident Virginia Schole, who said she was reluctant to send a message that Putney residents were okay with the forced merger but neither did she want to vote “yes” at this time.
Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Putney, told the group that it was unlikely the Legislature would act on changes to Act 46, which would change the law under which some school districts are opting to withdraw.
Westminster has already voted to withdraw from its merged district, and on Tuesday, Athens and Grafton vote on the issue as well.
Putney, Dummerston, Guilford and Brattleboro are all voting on the issue, and all towns must approve the school divorce for it to go forward.
But School Directors Liz Adams and Anne Beekman said it isn’t clear that the state law that allows school districts to get out of school unions applied since the union wasn’t voluntary, but imposed by the state Board of Education.
Several people lamented the lack of local involvement, as there are only two Putney school directors, and the 10-member school board only comes to Putney two or three times a year, instead of twice a month.
Ruby McAdoo, who serves on the ‘leadership council” affiliated with the school, said she was torn about which way to vote.
When it came to sidewalks, there was little disagreement. Putney needs more sidewalks, people said, and the town needs to do a better job taking care of the ones it has.
Voters will decide on Tuesday whether to transfer $100,000 from a sidewalk construction account to a sidewalk maintenance account, which would be used to shore up some problems with the Mabel Gray Walkway, which links downtown Putney with the Central School.
Sidewalks would encourage more people to walk and leave their cars behind, people said, and would thus help cut the town’s carbon footprint and greenhouse gases.
Select Board Chairman Josh Laughlin said that planning sidewalks was a lengthy process and wasn’t accomplished overnight. But he expressed optimism that with all the federal stimulus money coming to Vermont, the state would have grants to help pay for new sidewalks.
The town has included more money in their year’s coming budget toward animal control, according to Town Manager Karen Astley. The Windham County Sheriff’s Department is considering offering animal control services to several county towns, but it won’t get off the ground unless several towns sign up, said Select Board member Bara MacNeill.
Two advisory articles were discussed at the end of the meeting, one dealing with universal health care and the other with climate change issues. Both issues were strongly supported, although the gathering said the town could do more directly about climate change issues than universal health care.
Dr. Jane Katzfield said the health care resolution was part of a nationwide political effort, and had been endorsed by the 2,400 member Vermont Medical Society. Millions of people have lost their jobs and as a result their health care as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Katzfield said. As far as she knew, Katzfield said, Putney is the only Vermont town to vote on the resolution this year. Four towns in New Hampshire adopted it last year, she said.
After reading a lengthy legal opinion from the town’s attorney regarding “advisory” resolutions not being binding, townspeople said town leaders should contact their congressional leaders about the town’s wishes.
Laughlin said on climate change, the town’s actions could be more practical. While Laughlin said climate change was an “acute” threat, it may boil down to what the town can afford and is willing to pay.
A new fire truck may cost the town $500,000, but an electric equivalent, he said, might cost $1.2 million.
Select Board candidates Aileen Chute and Charles Raubicheck addressed the gathering at the beginning of the meeting.
Town Clerk Jonathan Johnson reminded residents he would be in his office all day Monday for people wanting to request an absentee ballot. While the select board ordered Johnson to send absentee ballots to all active voters, the same was not done for the school ballot, Johnson pointed out. To date, only 200 residents have requested school ballots.
The town ballot is yellow, he said, while the school ballot is pink. He urged people to vote. People can deposit their completed and signed ballots at the Town Hall.
In-person voting will be held Tuesday at the Putney Fire Station, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with standard pandemic precautions in place, he said.