People head to the polls during Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
People head to the polls during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People enter the polling site in Vernon, Vt., during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Lynn Tobey, of Guilford, Vt., submits her ballot at the Guilford polling site during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Tanya Balsley, of Guilford, Vt., looks over her ballot at the Guilford polling site during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Meg Staloff, of Wilmington, Vt., feeds her ballot into the tabulator at the polling site in Wilmington during a modified Town Meeting Day in Vermont on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
People hand count the ballots that where casted in the election held in Brattleboro on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
PUTNEY -- Voters promoted the town's lister Aileen Chute to a vacant three-year seat on the Select Board during Tuesday's Australian Town Meeting balloting.
Chute received 411 votes, compared to Charles Raubicheck's 155. Chute replaces Bara MacNeill, who chose not to seek a full three-year seat after being appointed to a vacancy last fall.
In other balloting, Putney residents approved everything from the $1.3 million town budget, (592-72) and the $1 million highway budget, (592-72) as well as articles concerning health care for all (561-106) and climate change (553-120).
The only vote that was even close, 338-330, was an article seeking a five-year property tax exemption for the Putney Gun Club. Last year, voters had granted the club only a one-year break, and urged the club to resume its public education efforts.
Club officials told voters on Saturday during a Zoom meeting that it would be working to establish classes, once the state lifts such bans against public classes during the pandemic.
All other articles passed easily, with the exception of two school articles dealing with withdrawal from the Windham Southeast school district. Both articles failed by strong margins of 2-1.
