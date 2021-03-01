Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PUTNEY -- Voters promoted the town's lister Aileen Chute to a vacant three-year seat on the Select Board during Tuesday's Australian Town Meeting balloting.

Chute received 411 votes, compared to Charles Raubicheck's 155. Chute replaces Bara MacNeill, who chose not to seek a full three-year seat after being appointed to a vacancy last fall.

In other balloting, Putney residents approved everything from the $1.3 million town budget, (592-72)  and the $1 million highway budget, (592-72) as well as articles concerning health care for all (561-106) and climate change (553-120).

The only vote that was even close, 338-330, was an article seeking a five-year property tax exemption for the Putney Gun Club. Last year, voters had granted the club only a one-year break, and urged the club to resume its public education efforts.

Club officials told voters on Saturday during a Zoom meeting that it would be working to establish classes, once the state lifts such bans against public classes during the pandemic.

All other articles passed easily, with the exception of two school articles dealing with withdrawal from the Windham Southeast school district. Both articles failed by strong margins of 2-1. 

