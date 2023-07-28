BRATTLEBORO — A Putney woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to domestic assault and cruelty to a child.
Judge John Treadwell allowed Catherine Morrill, 39, to pick up her belongings from the home. As part of her conditions, which originated in family court before her arraignment, she must stay 300 feet away from the alleged domestic assault victim.
The alleged victim said the assault occurred Monday when he was sleeping. Morrill "punched and kicked him in the face/head and pulled his facial hair so hard it came out," according to an affidavit filed by the Vermont State Police
"He advised all of her strikes were directed at his head," the affidavit states.
The alleged victim told police Morrill kicked a child who is almost 3 years old in the chest during the altercation.
"He stated these incidents have occurred more regularly over the last six months," the affidavit states.
Police said the alleged victim had significant bruising and swelling in his right eye and eyebrow/forehead.
Morrill told police she and the alleged victim got into scuffle and she had been hurt as well. She denied a child was involved or hurt.