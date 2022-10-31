BRATTLEBORO — A 60-year-old Putney woman avoided a jury trial last Tuesday when she pleaded guilty to 2018 heroin and narcotic charges and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, starting next month.
Carmen Martocci also pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence of drugs in 2019.
Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown said a plea agreement was reached on Oct. 25 shortly before the trial was to begin.
He said he and defense attorney Janssen Willhoit had selected a jury the previous week, and the jury was in the courthouse last Tuesday but hadn’t been brought into the courtroom.
He said that Martocci accepted an offer to resolve the cases that had been made a year ago.
According to the plea agreement signed by Martocci, she will serve 90 days in jail of a one to three-year sentence. She will be on probation for five years, and she must turn herself in to prison on Nov. 23.
According to the plea agreement, Martocci was stopped by Vermont State Police on Oct. 10, 2018 on Route 5 in Putney, and had more than 200 mg of heroin in her possession, as well as narcotic pills of oxycodone.
On June 12, 2019, in Dummerston, she was also stopped by police for erratic driving, and a blood test showed that she had many different drugs in her system, including cocaine, opiates, opioids, tramadol, fentanyl, dextromethorphan and benzoylecgonine, which is a metabolite of cocaine, according to the plea agreement.
Brown said that federal authorities confiscated Martocci’s car that she was driving in the first case, as well as $2,275 in cash she had with her at the time. She had 100 bags of heroin with her at the time, and he said there was an “inference” that she was doing more than purchasing drugs for her own use.
Brown said that the delays in resolving the case was due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, but also because of various motions filed in the case, including a defense motion to suppress evidence in the 2018 case. Judge John Treadwell upheld that evidence, Brown said, in a decision that came out shortly before the courts shut down because of the pandemic.
Defense attorney Willhoit declined to comment about the resolution of the case.