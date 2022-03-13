DOVER — Children from Dover School participated in a snowshoeing program in which they hiked through the woods to examine different aspects of nature.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Some school children from Dover School, in Dover, Vt., participate in a snowshoeing program where they hiked through the woods to examine different things in nature on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
PURCHASE PHOTOS