BELLOWS FALLS — The bill eliminating qualified immunity for police officers that is pending in the Vermont Legislature would make it more difficult to fully staff the Bellows Falls village police department, Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said Tuesday.
Pickup, giving the village trustees their first look at the outlines of the proposed 2022-23 village budget, said the village is already having a difficult time hiring and attracting enough police staff, and the bill would only make things worse.
“’Qualified immunity’ will make that job even more difficult,” he said, referring to hiring. He predicted if the bill, as presented, passes, there will be a “a large exodus” from police departments of officers.
Officers would not have any protection from “continuous lawsuits,” Pickup said, and he said it would have “a spiraling effect” on law enforcement staffing in the state.
“There are a lot of wing-nuts in the Legislature,” said Village Trustee James “Jiggs” McAuliffe, referring to the bill, S. 254, which is supported by a consortium of organizations including the Ben and Jerry’s Foundation, the ACLU, and the NAACP of Windham County, among others. The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham, and Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington.
According to the bill, it “creates a private right of action against law enforcement for violating rights established under Vermont law.”
The bill is opposed by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, which claims the bill’s impact could extend to firefighters and school board members.
Village President Deborah Wright said after the meeting that she wanted additional accountability for police officers, but she said the bill likely needed changes.
Too often, she said, police “hide behind the shield, or The Blue Wall.” But she said there is also the danger of “frivolous” lawsuits.
She said one suggestion, that police cameras be mandatory, sounds good but has inherent problems. Storing all the data from those cameras could turn into a nightmare and enormous expense.
She said according to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, S.254 would be changed significantly before it is voted on.
The Bellows Falls police department has been chronically understaffed for two to three years, and currently only has five members, although budgeted for six, which includes Police Chief David Bemis.
Pickup has considered various financial schemes to improve hiring, and one proposal in the budget is a hiring or retention bonus, of about $18,000 in total.
“That’s if we’re fully staffed,” Pickup said. “That’s a huge ‘if.’”
The manager outlined what he called “macro things impacting our budget,” that included pending federal grants, FEMA grants that were also pending for the fire department, and a potential new statewide system of dispatch services.
Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson recently announced he is moving his headquarters from Newfane to Brattleboro, to the former Entergy-Vermont Yankee headquarters.
Aside from the purchase price, Pickup said, there will be renovation costs as well. Those costs will be passed on to Windham County taxpayers via the county tax.
And Anderson’s office, which provides some dispatch services to the village police department, has requested a 2 percent increase, Pickup noted.