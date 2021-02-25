WESTMINSTER — The high per-pupil costs for the 315 students attending Bellows Falls Union High School attracted attention from a former school board member Wednesday night.
James McAuliffe of Bellows Falls, the former board member, questioned the current board and principal on why more hadn’t been done to bring per-pupil costs down and avoid the financial penalty cap established by the Vermont Agency of Education.
Principal Christopher Hodsden told a Zoom gathering of about two dozen people, most of them either school employees or school board members, that he has cut $200,000 in spending, and that the proposed $7.3 million budget is actually 2 percent lower than the current budget of $7.5 million.
He said the formula the state Agency of Education uses on Town Meeting forms, which showed that spending is up 4.4 percent, is not an accurate picture of what is going on at the Westminster high school, which serves students from Rockingham, Westminster, Grafton and Athens.
“We’re spending less over the same number of students,” the principal, who is in his 16th year, said.
Hodsden said that the student population has been stable for the past five years, unlike some schools.
He said he has dropped one expensive proposal from last year — to rebuild and repave the high school’s driveway, which was estimated to cost about $1 million. “No one is going to get hurt,” he said, delaying the road project.
McAuliffe, who currently serves as a Bellows Falls village trustee, said the school board still hasn’t done enough about the high costs of some of the school’s tiny class sizes.
Singling out the foreign language department, McAuliffe quizzed Hodsden on the average size of foreign language classes, and why the school still has two fulltime foreign language teachers since enrollment is small.
Hodsden defended the foreign language department, and while admitting some of the advanced classes are tiny, said there are classes with a normal class size of about 20 students.
McAuliffe said that while the state’s method of calculating per-pupil costs showed the cost was well over $19,496 and the state’s average, the costs were actually much higher in his calculations, when dividing the budget by the number of students, which Hodsden put at 310.
“We are well into the $20,000s,” said McAuliffe. He urged the school board to do more to get under the state cap. He urged the board to utilize remote learning exchange for some of the more specialized classes.
BFUHS Director Jack Bryar of Grafton conceded that the budget and per pupil costs put the school in the penalty box, but he said the school is cutting spending.
Last year, Bryar noted, the state Agency of Education told the board they were not in the penalty area, but later in the year, when final calculations were made, the school budget was.
Hodsden, Bryar and others debated whether the past year of remote learning has been a positive one.
Hodsden said that the BFUHS students and faculty have worked hard to make the past year of remote learning a positive one, but he said there were definite deficits that would put students behind.
He said remote learning, like that offered by the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative, was not a “panacea” as McAuliffe described.
Bryar said the biggest financial pressure on the school budget is health care costs, particularly since the state took over the negotiations of health insurance. He said transportation adds to the high costs, since the school district doesn’t have garages to house its bus fleet, and that affects the life expectancy of the vehicles.
Nothing was decided during Wednesday night’s annual meeting; voting will take place next Tuesday on the proposed $7.3 million budget by Australian ballot in the four individual towns.
The exact estimated impact to the taxpayer was not available from school officials on Thursday.