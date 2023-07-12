HINSDALE, N.H. — Quick thinking by Greg Bergeron, the manager at Norm’s Marina in Hinsdale, N.H., and efforts by numerous slip owners saved boats from a potential watery fate during Monday’s deluge.
Fast-flowing water from Monday’s storm proved to be disastrous for marinas on the banks of the Connecticut as the river rose to a projected height of around 32 feet.
At The Marina in Brattleboro, the storm swept away two docks and three pontoon boats, along with Nessie, the marina’s green serpent mascot. Fortunately, The Marina was able to evacuate two smaller serpents and the cow boat mascot the night before the storm.
Plans were already underway to lift the three pontoon boats — all of which were caught in debris under scaffolding at the General John Stark Memorial Bridge — out of the water Thursday morning.
“We will search for Nessie. Usually, people will spot him and give us information on his whereabouts,” said April Curtis, a manager at The Marina.
Currently, The Marina restaurant is still open and serving food.
At Norm’s Marina, not one of the more than 70 boats docked was lost to the currents. The storm did, however, damage some of the docks.
“We knew the storm would be an issue the night before, but people didn’t start coming in until Monday morning,” Bergeron said.
He said that taking the majority of the boats out of the water before the brunt of the surge saved the docks.
If the boats remained in the water, river currents would have had the extra sweeping strength needed to rip all of the docks out — and the boats with them, he explained.
“Seventy-three boats in total were pulled out on Monday. Only one pontoon boat was left in and tied to a tree. It survived,” said Bergeron.
For slip owners who came during the storm but didn’t have the equipment to tow their boats out, Bergeron was able to help and take several pontoons out of the water.
“I pulled maybe 10 or so boats out for people who couldn’t come and those who didn’t have a vehicle,” he recalled.
Slip owners, too, came together to save their boats from the rapids.
“Everyone was helping each other out and working in a really good fashion. People were helping through the chaos and it worked out really well.”
Bergeron, who also lives at Norm’s, didn’t recall seeing any boats floating freely down to river towards the Vernon Dam. He did, however, spot Nessie and the Vermont Canoe Touring Center’s “No Wake” sign, which he found ironic.
Plans are also underway at Norm’s for repairs to docks and a new concrete boat ramp, which Bergeron hopes to install when the river is lowered next week for maintenance to the Vernon Dam.
Bergeron hopes to have the damaged docks quickly repaired and reinstalled so slip owners can enjoy them for the remainder of the summer season.
“During Hurricane Irene, the water was about eight feet higher; some of our docks and walkways are broken now, but it’s nothing we can’t fix.”