HINSDALE and CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Town Meeting day was relatively uneventful in these two Connecticut River towns.
“We were there for a little less than one-and-half hours,” said Edwin “Smoky” Smith, moderator for Hinsdale’s Town Meeting.
The town approved its budget of a little less than $4.7 million, though there was some discussion about how much it would cost to move phone lines from the tax collector’s office to the town clerk’s office.
Town Clerk Julie Seymour was elected tax collector, replacing James MacDonell, who recently stepped down. the budget was approved after it was explained the phone relocation doesn’t require a remodeling of the the Town Clerk’s office, said Smith.
Town voters also approved with little or no discussion $551,000 for the Water Department and $413,000 for the sewage treatment plant.
Voters said yes to replacing the town’s nearly two-decade old sidewalk tractor with a five year lease-to-own totaling $180,000.
A vote to approve $58,000 to refurbish a 1989 fire truck was passed over, as was a vote on the approval of $49,000 for a new police cruiser.
“Another community has a Dodge Charger similar to what we were talking about, a year old with low mileage and all equipped and they will sell it to us for less,” said Smith.
Also approved was $12,000 for fire department breathing apparatus, $10,000 to be added to the Town Hall Improvement Fund, about $20,000 to the Cemetery Lot Fund, and $10,000 to be added to the Community Center Building Improvement Fund.
Another $5,000 was added to the $10,000 requested to support the Hinsdale Historical Society.
Smith was moderator for six years, up until 1990, when he quit the job and was replaced by Richard Johnson, who served in that role for 30 years. Last year, Johnson was elected to the Board of Selectmen and relinquished the Town Moderator position.
Smith, who has served as moderator for the past two years, said he would be delighted if someone new would run for the job.
“We’d be happy to work with anyone,” he said.
Bard Roscoe, Town Moderator for Chesterfield, said it took about two hours and 15 minutes to get through the 31 articles up for discussion on Saturday.
“That’s short by our standards,” said Roscoe. “Only three articles required a lot of discussion.”
Voters agreed to add more than $80,000 to the town’s road resurfacing budget to make fixes to some of the town’s dirt roads, bringing that allocation up to $200,000.
Voters also questioned contributing $10,000 to a fund for removing invasive species from Spofford Lake.
“Some people think this is the state’s responsibility,” said Roscoe. “Other people noted the state’s not going to pay for it, so we better be prepared.”
Other items that passed with little or no discussion included a town budget of slightly less than $4 million, nearly $350,000 to rebuild two-thirds of North Shore Road, $120,000 for a new highway truck, and $114,000 to capital reserve funds for town building and parking lot maintenance.
Roscoe said one thing that didn’t get passed was an article to increase membership on the Board of Selectmen from three to five.
“All the past selectmen said there would be a great advantage to it,” he said. “Others noted we have enough trouble getting three people to run.”
Ege Cordell said discussion on school warrant articles, all of which were passed, was minimal.
Voters approved a school budget of just over $9 million, while asking what is being done with federal COVID-19 relief money.
Much of that money will be used to help school children make up for lost time and to help them adjust both academically and socio-emotionally, said Cordell.
In Hinsdale, voters approved a school budget of $15,838,867, which was $47,000 higher than the Budget Committee recommended.
“We had a long discussion about the operating budget,” said Holly Kennedy, chairwoman of the School Board.
Kennedy said this was the first time in her 13 years on the board that two different numbers went to voters.
Voters also agreed to spend up to $85,000 to replace the school’s bleachers, which are more than 50 years old.
All warrant articles combined equal $16,181,671, said Kennedy.
With revenue, state aid and grants accounted for, the estimated amount that needs to be raised from taxes is $7,677,559, she said.